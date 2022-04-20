CLINTON — Clinton City Council met in its regular session April 14. Council members heard department head reports, about a community event in the planning stages and one council member announced her resignation from the body.
Council member Gayla Bradley, during the meeting’s closing comments, announced her resignation. She was moving from her Ward, Ward 1 District 1, and would no longer be eligible to hold the position she had held for nine years, she said.
It has been “a pleasure to work with the city,” Bradley said, thanking the other council members for their work.
Council member Tim Barnes complimented Bradley, recalling her willingness to speak up on issues she cared about throughout his tenure.
The position for a council member for Ward 1, District 1, remains open. After the meeting, Mayor Richard McCormac said he would be appointing someone to take Bradley’s place. Anyone who is willing to serve in Bradley’s position and meets the requirements should reach out to him at City Hall, he said. Names should be in place by the May meeting for council vote, McCormac said.
The council also heard from Jeff Stansberry regarding plans for an entertainment event in Archey Park later this year.
Stansberry described the event as a “community get-together” which would include music and family-friendly performances from comics, poets, story tellers or whomever was willing to apply to participate. The event would also be open to vendors who would set up a table, although this may be limited depending on how many apply, he said.
A rough timeline had the event on a Saturday in either mid-May or June, Stansberry said.
Department head reports included Parks and Street Department head Charles Wilson discussion with the council the purchase of a type of netting to protect spectators in the softball field from foul balls. He also said the department had recently spent $2,000 on a treatment to protect the fields from rain damage.
The council also heard that the Woodman organization had recently donated a flag pole to the field.
The lights for the tennis court are in place and operating, Wilson said, but he was going to work with local tennis players to assure the lights were properly adjusted. The lights, which are LED after a council-authorized expense at its last meeting, are low cost to operate, Wilson said.
During Wilson’s presentation, and by his request the council approved previously budgeted monies for equipment. This included:
Budgeting for the purchase of a $142,000 tractor and $7,650 for a controller for a bushog.
$100,500 for a backhoe. The machine, a John Deere, is new with a five year warranty, and less expensive than two used Caterpillar machines with two year warranties the department had been offered, Wilson said.
A truck, being purchased from Red River Dodge since that was the only seller which had a suitable truck in stock. Wilson said local vendors suggested he call Red River when he was not able to find the truck he wanted for the department in the area.
The council, in order to allow for any overages, budgeted $280,000 for Wilson’s request, from the equipment fund, currently at $794,000.
The council also authorized Mayor McCormac to speak with a land owner regarding a possible boundary claim for the city’s Kiddie Park.
Police Chief Jay Murdock requested funding authorization for shipping charges for the department’s new body cameras and system. The council approved the $1,360 expense, taken from existing funds.
Water Department head Will Hinchey reported the Pole Yard project was facing further delays, as the altitude valve, the final step in the process to move that pump station to a secondary role, would be too close to the road if it was installed as planned. A nearby landowner had agreed for the department to use his property for the relocation property.
The long-delayed altitude valve is now in shipment, Hinchey said.
In the system leak rates, Clinton is at 27 percent, Dennard at 16 percent and Burnt Ridge, for March, had come in at a 49 percent leak rate due to “several tank leaks,” Hinchey said. The department was working on a solution which would use a pump in order to “go outside” the tank, he said.
Zoning head Tim Clark said the city could expect its anticipated flood plain map final review “in May.” The review, with the engineering firm FTN, would be the last step prior to federal approval. The map project had faced several delays in the last year, in part due to the Covid pandemic.
Clark also spoke to the council about a possible requirement for trash pickup in the city, first brought up by him at the April meeting. As part of this he had been speaking with a company, RAMCO, which provided trash services for several cities in the state, including Greenbrier. RAMCO would be brought in for a presentation, he said.
Several council members, notably Jeff Pistole, Shon Hastings and Jason Lynch spoke about wanting local vendors to be able to bid for the service, should the council put a trash pickup ordinance into place.
In new business, the council heard, and approved, the completion of the 2020 Legislative Audit report for the city, where no deficiencies were found.
The council also approved Mayor McCormac to make the arrangements for transfer of web services to the city’s new vendor, Ozark IT, approved at the council’s March meeting. At the time there was concern that the previous vendor would not be willing to turn over the city’s website files, which was not going to be an issue McCormac told the body.
In closing comments, prior to Bradley’s announcement, Wilson spoke with the council, and received approval for, rotating snow cone and funnel cake vendors in the city’s park throughout the summer. Several spoke as to how popular the park had become in recent months as the weather (on occasion) turned warm.
