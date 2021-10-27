Updates at the Clinton City Council meeting Oct. 13. Included in the proceedings was an approval for a previously-planned water rate hike, and first readings on ordinances regarding mobile home prohibition and repealing a sewer expansion sales tax revenue.
The council also heard a presentation from CASA regarding its programs and needs.
The water rate hike, at 5 percent, was a previously-agreed-upon amount from the water rate hike process put in place October 2019 by the council, advised by the city’s Water and Sewer Commission. At that time the city water system had been operating at a loss since approximately 2013, reflecting the loss of ConAgra as a water department customer. After the initial rate hike in 2019, the rate was raised 5 percent in 2020 and now 5 percent at the October meeting.
Water Department head Will Hinchey told the council that any customers who were concerned about the increase could call his department to find out what their new bill would be post-increase.
Hinchey also, in his department report, presented to the council that the leak rate for the department was down to 25 percent, with an 18 percent leak rate on the Dennard system – much lower than previous reports.
The council also made the first reading of an ordinance prohibiting mobile homes in the city’s R2 district. Until the ordinance is passed, mobile homes are permitted in R2. They are currently permitted in R3, and prohibited in R1. Clinton had three residential ( R) zoning districts.
Zoning head Tim Clark and city attorney Chad Brown were careful to point out to the council that the change was one line in the city zoning ordinance. With the ordinance, other than no new mobile homes in R2, existing mobile homes can not be replaced without an exception, they told the council.
The change to R2 zoning will prohibit, under these terms, mobile homes along the Highway 65 corridor, Clark explained, the change being sought by the zoning commission. A zoning map shows the city is primarily C1 (commercial) or R1 or R2, with two very small R3 areas at the edge of Clinton.
Along Highway 65, residential zoning is R1 or R2.
The ordinance will receive its second or three required readings at the November council meeting.
The council made the first reading of an ordinance, approving an end to sales tax revenue being placed for sewer expansion, which had been put in place in 2005. This was primarily a bookkeeping act, which created a situation where the city wrote a check of $1,200 to $1,500 each month from the sewer expansion fund to water and sewer from its general fund.
In other council matters:
Karli Potratz, program manager for Children’s Advocacy Alliance (CASA) presented to the council what the organization was doing in its mission of advocating for children. The organization is currently recruiting volunteers, she said.
The water problem at the animal shelter had been fixed, with the help of the Water and Sewer Department, the council was told.
Fire Chief D.L. reminded the council that Scare on the Square was taking place Oct. 31 beginning at 5:30 p.m.
The new fire truck is current being outfitted for service, Webb told the council. The work, at roughly $26,000 including $11,000 for tires, was being paid for by the seller, he told the council.
The council passed an additional $500 for lighting for the tennis courts, having approved $500 earlier. To complete the lighting project Parks Department will need a truck with a 40 foot reach, the council was told.
The police department has applied for a grant from the Arkansas Departemnt of Public Safety to provide dash cams for all its vehicles.
The water department is coming to terms with supply chain issues. Currently the Pole Yard project is on hold while the department seeks a 2 inch t-fitting. Regional water systems are “working together” in sharing supplies, Hinchey told the council.
Hinchey cautioned the council that new waste treatment laws are going to increase cost.
