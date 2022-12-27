The Clinton basketball teams finished the first half of their seasons strong sweeping conference games from Bauxite and Lonoke.
The Yellowjackets and Lady Yellowjackets took two games at Yellowjacket Arena from Bauxite before going on the road and defeating Lonoke in the final conference games before the Christmas break. The wins put the Clinton girls in first place and the boys in second place as the teams take a break from conference play until January. The girls go into the break on a 5-game winning streak and are now 9-5 on the season while the boys have won 6 out of 8 and are 7-6 on the year after starting the season 0-3.
On Tuesday, Dec. 13, the Lady Yellowjackets hosted Bauxite in a game featuring the two preseason favorites to win the 4A-5 Conference title. The Lady Jackets defeated the Lady Miners soundly back in December of 2022, but Clinton was in for a dog fight in this game. The Lady Yellowjackets trailed 13-9 at the end of the first quarter but a 16-point second quarter propelled the Lady Jackets into the lead at halftime 25-21. Sydney Standridge and Caddie Gifford combined for 17-points for the Jackets in the opening half. Bauxite outscored Clinton 18-8 in the third quarter to retake the lead eventually extending the lead to 12 points early in the fourth quarter. The Lady Yellowjackets cut the Lady Miners lead to 3 points 46-43 with 4:09 left in the game and took a brief lead 49-48 with 2:45 left. The Miners took their final lead of the game at the 2:01 mark 50-49. The Lady Jackets scored to take the lead 53-52 with 1:10 left in the game and the Clinton defense forced a Bauxite turnover giving the ball back to the Jackets. Reese McDonald hit both ends of a 1 and 1 free throw opportunity with 10 seconds left to increase the Clinton lead to three 55-52 and the Lady Miners were unable to get off a shot in the final seconds. Standridge led Clinton with 16 points followed by Gifford with 12, McDonald with 9 and Kinley Keith with 8.
The boy’s game was close for a quarter before Clinton took control winning the game going away. The Jackets led 38-24 at the half before extended the lead to 62-35 at the end of three quarters. In the final quarter the Yellowjackets extended the lead to 30-points invoking the Arkansas Activities Association sportsmanship rule with the clock not stopping in the final quarter with the Jackets winning 72-41. Clinton was led in scoring by Zane Widner with 22 followed by Brody Emberton with 19 and Karter Holland with 14.
On Friday, Dec. 16, Clinton traveled to Lonoke for the final conference games before the Christmas break. The Lady Yellowjackets had their highest scoring game of the season thus far winning 80-30. It was the highest scoring game for the Lady Yellowjackets since last season’s 84-54 win over Pangburn on Jan. 28, 2022. Sydney Standridge and Gracie Linville did all the damage in the first quarter combining for 21-points. The Lady Jackets continued to extend the lead over Lonoke taking a 41-22 lead into the locker room at halftime. The Lady Jackets increased the lead to 38-points 68-30 after three quarters invoking the AAA sportsmanship rule in the fourth quarter. Clinton had 10 players to score in the game with four players scoring in double figures. Sydney Standridge led Clinton for the second straight game with 25-points she was followed by McDonald with 11 and Linville and Allison Wallace with 10-points each.
The boy’s game, between two of the league’s better teams, went down to the final minute before Clinton pulled out a 62-59 come from behind victory. Clinton trailed by as many 12 points in the second quarter before cutting the lead to 7 points at the half 34-27. In the third quarter the Yellowjackets briefly tied the game before Lonoke quickly retook the lead. The game was tied at 53 with 4 minutes left in the game but Clinton scored with 1:48 left on a 3-point basket by Russ Hensley to take a 56-53 lead. Emberton hit a couple of free throws with 24 seconds left to give the Yellowjackets a 60-56 lead. The Jackrabbits cut the lead to one point with on a 3-point basket after a Clinton turnover to make it 60-59 with only 10 seconds left in the game. On the ensuing play against back court pressure by Lonoke Hensley got behind the Rabbit defense to score on a layup extending the Yellowjacket lead to three points and a desperation 3-point basket by Lonoke fell short at the buzzer giving the Jackets a 62-59 win. Hensley with his best offensive game of the season led Clinton with 20 points followed by Emberton and Widner with 18 each.
Basketball Notes: The Lady Yellowjackets won two games in the Russellville High School Classic on Dec. 19 and 20. The Lady Jackets defeated Atkins 72-58 and class 5A Van Buren 58-44. The Clinton sr. boys lost a road game at class 6A Cabot 83-52 on Dec. 20. In the week between Christmas and New Year’s both teams will play in tournaments in north Arkansas. The Lady Yellowjackets will participate in a tournament at Mt. Home High school while the boys will play in the 48th annual North Arkansas Community College Tournament at Harrison. The two teams will open play on Tuesday, Dec. 27.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.