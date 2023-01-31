The Clinton Yellowjackets bounced back from a tough loss to Pulaski Robinson to defeat Bauxite on the road in 4A-6 Conference game Friday night. The game was a much tougher affair than the win over the Miners back in December at Yellowjacket Arena. The Jackets trailed much of the first half until a Brody Emberton 3-point basket that beat the halftime buzzer sent the teams to the locker rooms tied at the half. In the second half Clinton hit 7 of their 12 3-point baskets to forge a lead that they would hold on to in final quarter to win 75-66.
The game was the first trip to Bauxite for the Clintons boys’ basketball team and the game was played before a large crowd. The Miners much improved from the team that the Yellowjackets defeated handily back in December led at the end of the first quarter 16-14. The Jackets kept the game close in second quarter and went into halftime after the Emberton 3-pointer tied at 36. The difference in the game was the third quarter as the teams turned it into a shootout. The Yellowjackets out scored the Miners 21-12 in the quarter to take a 9-point lead 57-48. Kyler Hensley and Gus Scroggins combined for 4 3-pointers in the quarter as the Jackets surged to the lead. In the fourth quarter the Jackets held off a run by the Miners to get back in the game by hitting their free throws down the stretch. Zane Widner, who got into foul trouble and was held scoreless in the first half, had a big second half scoring 11 points including 6-8 at the free throw line.
The Yellowjackets had balanced scoring with five Jackets scoring in double figures and Scroggins close with 9 points. Clinton was led in scoring once again by Emberton, the senior had 19 followed by Dawson Burgess with 13, Karter Holland 12, and Hensley and Widner with 11 each.
Clinton traveled to Little Rock Christian Saturday afternoon for a makeup of a conference game that was postponed last week due to inclement weather. The Yellowjackets had a strong showing against the conference leader, in fact leading by four points in the third quarter before losing 66-56. The Jackets are now 15-9 on the season and 8-3 in conference play and in third place. The top four teams in the conference will qualify for the regional tournament to be played at Clinton.
