Football games have been played at historic Jim Tumlison Field for 73 years but the venerable old home of the Yellowjackets may never have seen a game quite like Friday night.
In a football game more reminiscent of a track meet, with both teams going up and down the field, the Clinton Yellowjackets prevailed in the high scoring affair over conference foe the CAC Mustangs 63-45.
The teams combined for an amazing 108 points before another large home crowd on a perfect night for football. One record was broken, and one tied on the night. The 108 combined points is the most in a game at Jim Tumlison Field and Zane Widner’s six touchdowns tied the school record Glen Johnson set in 1988 in a game at Mountain View.
The two teams seemed to score at will in the first half. CAC began its first drive at its own 35-yard line and would drive 65 yards for the game’s first score on a 21-yard pass from sophomore quarterback Grayson Wilson to Jacob Henry. The point after by Olisa Adigwe was good, giving the Mustangs an early 7-0 lead. CAC recovered the ensuing on-side kick at midfield but could not take advantage of the possession and was forced to punt.
The Yellowjackets then went to work on their first offensive possession of the night driving 72 yards for a touchdown on a 2-yard run by Zane Widner. Steven Martinez’ extra point tied the game at 7-7 with 3 minutes left in the opening quarter. Each team scored quickly on their next two possessions. CAC scored in one play on another touchdown pass from Wilson to Henry this time for 63 yards. The Jackets took just three plays to answer as Widner scored on a 1-yard touchdown run capping off a 60-yard drive to tie the game 14-14.
In the second quarter, CAC would take its biggest lead of the game on Wilson’s third and fourth touchdown passes of the game. The first came on a 20-yard pass to Henry once again and the second a 25-yard pass to sophomore Jackson Hampton giving the Mustangs a 28-14 lead with 6:44 left in the first half.
Clinton’s Jobe Chalk returned the CAC onside kick to the Mustang 37-yard line setting the Jackets up in good field position. Once aging the Yellowjackets scored in three plays, this time on a Widner 21-yard run but the PAT was blocked making it a 28-20 CAC lead. CAC once again drove deep into Clinton territory, but this time had to settle for a 25-yard Adigwe field goal. The Yellowjackets offense again mounted another scoring drive this time 60 yards with Widner once again scoring the touchdown this time on a 26-yard run. Senior Landon Rose ran in the two-point conversion and with a minute left in the first half the Jackets had cut the CAC lead to 31-28.
The Mustangs would return the Clinton kick back to the 26-yard line and on their first play from scrimmage one of the biggest plays of the game occurred. Wilson rolled to his right looking to pass and his throw in the right flat was picked off by Rose who returned it to the CAC 20-yard line with only 17 seconds left in the half and Clinton with 3 timeouts left. In two plays, the Yellowjackets moved the ball to the 4-yard line taking a time out to stop the clock. Rose, who picked off the pass, carried the ball into the endzone for a touchdown off left tackle. The PAT was blocked but the Jackets went into the locker room at halftime leading 34-31.
The third quarter saw the lead change hands again as the two teams combined to scored 27 points in the quarter. Widner opened the quarter for the Yellowjackets with a huge 9-yard touchdown run on 4th down extending the Jackets lead to 41-31. The Mustangs would come right back with two Wilson touchdown runs coming only 13 seconds apart to retake the lead. The first was a 10-yard touchdown run and the second was 50 yards, after the Mustangs had recovered an onside kick and CAC now led 45-41. It would be the final score of the night for the Mustangs as the Clinton defense, which switched from man defense to zone defense in the second half, shutout the prolific CAC offense the final 18 minutes of the game. Widner scored once again, this time on a 35-yard touchdown run to finish off a 52-yard drive and the Jackets were back in the lead for good 47-45 late in the third quarter.
Midway through the fourth quarter, Clinton took over at the CAC 47-yard line after the defense forced a CAC punt. The Yellowjackets moved the ball to the Mustang 2-yard line, where the Jackets looking to put the game away fumbled into the endzone when Yellowjacket offensive lineman Joey Hicks fell on the ball for a Clinton touchdown giving the Jackets a 54-45 lead after the Martinez extra point with 7:09 left to play. The Clinton defense came up big forcing a CAC safety and in the final minute Widner scored his school record-tying sixth touchdown on a 32-yard touchdown pass from Chalk to make the final score 63-45.
Widner scored six touchdowns on the night with five coming on the ground and one through the air. Widner’s six-touchdown night tied a record that had stood for 34 years.
The 108 combined points breaks the previous point total set in a 2019 game between Harding Academy and Clinton when the Yellowjackets and Wildcats combined for 101 points. The game also marked the debut of outstanding freshman offensive tackle Alec Huie, who was moved up from the junior high team. He made his presence felt giving much needed depth to a thin Yellowjackets offensive line.
The win improved the Yellowjackets record to 6-1 on the season. The six wins surpasses last season’s five wins with three games left in the regular season. The Jackets are now 4-1 in conference play and all alone in second place, one game behind unbeaten Haskell Harmony Grove. Friday night Clinton travels to Pottsville for a key conference game. The Junior Jackets won their sixth game in a row with a 35-22 win at CAC while the seventh-grade team defeated the Mustangs 26-0. The Junior Jackets are now 6-1 on the season and undefeated in conference play while the seventh-grade Stingers are now 5-1. Clinton football is a combined 17-3 on the season.
