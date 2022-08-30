The Clinton Yellowjackets pulled away in the second half to win its season opener over the Cave City Cavemen on Friday night 35-20. The teams traded touchdowns in the first half before heading into locker room at halftime tied at 14.
The Yellowjackets offense was efficient as the Jackets scored on five of their seven possessions in the game, and all three possessions in the second half to take control of the game. It was a great team effort for Clinton as the Yellowjackets got touchdowns from five different players as the Jackets offense rolled up 423 yards of total offense.
The journey for the 2022 Clinton football team began on a warm August night under clear skies before a large crowd at the field known as the Cave on the campus of Cave City High School. Cave City would open the game with the ball at its 31-yard line and drive to the Clinton 4-yard line before the Yellowjacket defense held the Cavemen on downs. The Jackets quickly moved the ball to midfield after a run and two straight completions by quarterback Jobe Chalk. Chalk then hit Brody Emberton on short pass and Emberton took it from there, racing 51 yards for the touchdown to put Clinton in the lead. The extra point attempt hit the upright making the Score 6-0. Cave City would come right back on their ensuing possession driving 76 yards behind the running of the Walling brothers Bryce and Shawn. The senior Bryce would score the touchdown on an 8-yard run to tie the game and a Mille Beller extra point gave Cave City their first lead of the night 7-6 with 11:55 remaining in the first half. A touchdown run by Zane Widner was negated on Clinton’s next possession by a penalty, in fact the Yellowjackets were penalized three times on the drive and were forced to punt for the only time in the game with Widner booming a 58-yard punt. Clinton recovered a Cave City fumble at the Yellowjackets 22-yard line and would quickly drive 78 yards for the touchdown on a 10-yard run by Bryston Venable. Venables 2-point conversion put the Jackets back in the lead 14-7 with 5:23 left in the half. Cave City drove 66 yards to tie the game on a Bryce Walling’s second touchdown of the game and Beller’s extra point made it 14-14 with 2:20 remaining in the second quarter. Clinton quickly moved the ball down the field but fumbled the ball at the 5-yard line leaving the game tied at the half.
Cave City recovered an onside kick to start the second half and quickly scored on a Jacob Moore 19-yard pass to Kobe Birdsong. The extra point was blocked, and the Cavemen led 20-14. On Clinton’s next possession, runs by Widner and Landon Rose and a pass reception by Emberton set the Yellowjackets up at the Cave City 8-yard line where Rose would score on a run over the left side of the line. Rose then scored on an inside run on a 2-point conversion to give the Jackets the lead 22-20 with 4:43 left in the third quarter. The Clinton defense would force another turnover on downs and the Yellowjacket offense went to work again moving the ball to midfield where Widner made a great run down the right sideline shedding tacklers along the way as he raced 46 yards for a Jacket touchdown. A two-point attempt failed, making the score 28-20 and giving Cave City one last chance to possibly tie the game on one final drive late in the fourth quarter. The Cavemen took over at their own 23-yard line after a great kick by Steven Martinez. Cave City moved the ball to the Clinton 20-yard line where they faced 3rd and 12. Moore who had completed 12 of 20 passes on the night threw a pass up under pressure from sophomore Brayson Littell and it was picked off in the endzone by Billy Standlee to end the last gasp effort by Cave City. The Yellowjackets kept the ball on the ground trying to run out the clock, but Spencer Bannister got loose, and the senior ran 25 yards for the touchdown with 1:14 left in the game to put the game away. Martinez’ extra point made the final score Clinton 35 Cave City 20.
Clinton rolled up 423 yards of total offense in the game on only 36 plays an amazing 11.8 yards per play. Clinton was led in rushing by Widner who had 166 yards on 13 carries an average of 12.8 yds per carry. Bryston Venable and Spencer Bannister had 48 and 46 yards, respectively. Emberton had three catches for 67 yards and a touchdown averaging 22.3 yards per reception. Jobe Chalk in the second start of his career at quarterback played great running the Yellowjacket offense. Chalk went 4-6 passing for 89 yards and a touchdown and ran for 19-yards. Venable with 13 and Emberton with 9 led the Jackets defense in tackles.
Zane Widner was the First Arkansas Bank and Trust Player of the game. The junior rushed for 166 yards, caught one pass for yards, scored one touchdown, had 7.5 tackles, and kicked a 58-yard punt. The Yellowjackets win was the 134th of Head Coach Chris Dufrene’s career the winningest coach in Clinton football history. Clinton now leads the all-time series vs Cave City 3-0, but it was the first time the two teams have played since 2011.
Next week it will be the home opener for Clinton as they host Heber Springs at Jim Tumlison Field. The game known as “The Battle of the Little Red” will be the season opener for the Panthers and a large crowd is expected Friday night. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. The two teams first played in 1939 and is the longest running series for both schools. Clinton holds the series lead and has won six straight games in the series.
