It was a perfect week for the Clinton Yellowjackets in basketball action last week. On Tuesday at Yellowjacket Arena both the girls and boys got conference wins over Cave City and on Friday the Lady Yellowjackets avenged a loss to Harding Academy with win over the Wildcats. The win by the Jackets kept them in a 1st place tie in the conference with Harding Academy and the two wins by the Lady Jackets moved them into 2nd place along with Harding and Rosebud behind Mt. View.
On Tuesday Clinton took on a Cave City team that had defeated the Yellowjackets 45-41 back on November 30th at Cave City. The Cavemen along with Harding Academy and Clinton were tied for 1st place in the conference going into the game. The Jackets came out hot jumping to a 7-0 lead behind the shooting of Harrison Hall. Clinton scored 17 points in the 1st quarter with 11 points coming from Hall including three 3-point baskets. Cave City did not wilt under the Yellowjackets shooting barrage closing the Jackets lead to 17-16 at the end of the 1st quarter.
The Clinton shooting did not slow down in the 2nd quarter as they scored 20 points behind 11 points from leading scorer Jasper Burgess. Hall added his 4th 3-pointer of the game in the quarter as well as Blaine Emberton coming off the bench to add four points. Burgess capped off the half with a last second shot from just inside half court to give the Yellowjackets a 37-26 lead.
Clinton broke open the game in the 3rd quarter. The Yellowjackets outscored Cave City 15-10 in the quarter led by Burgess, Zac Alexander, and Lathan Newland to lead 52-36. Six different players scored in the 4th quarter led by Alexander with six as the Jackets went on to win the game 64-49. Burgess led Clinton with 17 points followed by Hall with 15, including 4 3-pointers, and Alexander with 14. The win could prove costly for Clinton as Burgess, the team’s leading scorer, was injured late in the game and his condition is still unknown at press time.
The Yellowjackets are now 13-4 overall on the season and are 8-2 in conference play. The Jackets are currently tied with Harding Academy for 1st place. On Wednesday, the Clinton boys’ team were placed in quarantine and will not play again until February 1st at Pangburn.
Lady Yellowjackets sweep Cave City and Harding Academy
The Clinton Lady Yellowjackets prevailed in two tight games last week at Yellowjacket Arena. On Tuesday, the Lady Jackets defeated a very good Cave City team. The two teams opened the conference season back on November 30th at Cave City with Clinton winning that one 49-45. Clinton led most the game except for a short time early in the 4th quarter but could never quite shake the Cave Women. The Yellowjackets led 10-7 at the end the 1st quarter and 25-20 at the half. The Lady Jackets had all 3 of their 3-point baskets in the 1st half. Clinton could only muster five points in the 3rd quarter allowing Cave City to cut the Yellowjacket lead to 29-28 heading into the 4th quarter. The Cave Women took their only lead of the game at the 6:20 mark of the 4th quarter 33-32. The Lady Jackets came right back scoring six straight points over the next 2:12 seconds to retake the lead 38-33. The Cave Women were not through as they out scored Clinton 7-2 to cut the lead to 42-40 with 1:29 left in the game. The Yellowjackets were able to control the ball in the final minute and come away with a hard fought 45-40 win. The Jackets were led by sophomore Kylie Lasiter with 13 points including 7 big points in the 4th quarter. Reese McDonald was the other Jacket in double figures with 11 and senior Lacy Bell McJunkins added 8 points.
On Friday night Clinton looked to avenge a 54-52 loss to Harding Academy that was played back on January 11th in Searcy. In that game the Yellowjackets trailed the entire game except for a short time in the 2nd quarter when the Jackets went on a 15-0 run to start the quarter and take a brief lead. The Jackets would tie that game with 10 seconds left before the Wildcats won the game with two free throws with 5 seconds left to pick up the 2-point win.
In the game Friday Harding Academy led early but Clinton came on strong in the 2nd quarter out scoring the Wildcats 20-8 and taking 28-19 halftime lead. Lacy Bell McJunkins had a big 1st half for Clinton scoring 11 points. The Yellowjackets built a 12-point 3rd quarter lead before Harding cut the Jackets lead to 34-31 heading into the 4th quarter. Clinton went over six minutes without scoring beginning in the 3rd quarter and extending into the 4th quarter. The Wildcats whittled the lead down until they finally took the lead 37-34 with 4:42 left in the 4th quarter. The Yellowjackets fought back scoring seven straight points including a big 3-point basket by Sydney Standridge to retake the lead 41-37. Harding was not done coming back to tie the game 44-44 and Clinton failing on the final shot of regulation sent the game into overtime the first overtime game of the season for the Lady Jackets.
Clinton took control early in overtime with Haven Stolzfus hitting two straight 3-pointers to give the Yellowjackets a 50-44 lead that they would never relinquish. Alexa Booher hit three big free throws in overtime and the Lady Jackets outscored Harding 9-4 for a 53-48 win. Lacy Bell McJunkins led the Yellowjackets in scoring with 12 points followed by McDonald with 9 Lasiter and Stolzfus added 8 apiece. The win moved Clinton into a tie for 2nd place in the conference. The Lady Yellowjackets are now 15-5 on the season and 8-3 in conference play.
Basketball Notes
The Jr. Boys defeated Cave City on Tuesday and they are currently in 2nd place in the conference. The Jr. Girls 8-game winning streak came to an end Friday against Harding Academy. The jr. girls finished 3rd in the conference. The Lady Yellowjackets travel to Bald Knob on Tuesday and to Pangburn on Thursday for conference games. The following are the makeup dates for the Clinton boys’ teams..Feb. 1st at Pangburn, Feb. 4th at home vs. Harding Academy, and Feb. 8th at Bald Knob.
