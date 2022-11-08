In Clinton’s final regular season game of the year the only thing in question was would the game be completed before an approaching storm from the West reached the Dover area. The answer to that question was no as the game was halted for lightning with 3:47 left in the 3rd quarter but as far as the outcome of the game was concerned it had long been settled as the Yellowjackets had rolled up 49 points in the 1st half and scored on 8 of their nine possessions it had in the game. The Jackets picked up a 56-12 win as both schools agreed to halt the game for the safety of both the players and fans. The game was the first storm shortened game for Clinton since the season ending game of 2015 when a game at Pottsville was stopped at halftime and not resumed as heavy storms moved thru the River Valley.
The Senior Night game for Dover was moved up one hour to 6 o’clock from the original start time of 7 pm in hopes of getting the game completed before severe weather moved into the area. The temperature at kickoff was unseasonably warm, in the 70s, and a strong wind blowing from the West. The Clinton offense scored four times in the first quarter as Bryston Venable scored on a 1 yard-run and Brody Emberton catching three touchdown passes from quarterback Jobe Chalk. The touchdown passes were 9, 30, and 10-yards respectively. The Yellowjacket defense in the 1st quarter forced Dover to turn the ball over on downs as well as Sophomore Liam Hudson intercepting the first pass of his high school career. In the 2nd quarter the Jackets got two touchdowns from junior Zane Widner on 3 and 5-yard runs and Venable’s second touchdown of the game on a 51-yard run. Dover got on the scoreboard in the 2nd quarter as Brantley Craig caught a 3-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Wyatt Renfroe and later in the quarter Andrew Morton caught a 69-yard touchdown pass from Renfroe.
In the 2nd half the clock ran continuously due to the Arkansas Activities Association sportsmanship rule. The rule comes into effect when one team has a 35-point or more lead at any point in the 2nd half. The only score in the 2nd half for either team was a 23-yard touchdown run by Clinton Freshman Caleb McCarver. It was the 1st varsity touchdown for McCarver who had a great season for the Junior Jackets conference championship team.
The game included two notable Clinton accomplishments. Senior wide receiver Brody Emberton went over the 1000-yard mark in receiving yards with his 160-yard receiving game. The win by the Yellowjackets was the 140th career win for Head Coach Chris Dufrene. Dufrene the winningest coach in Clinton football history is in his 22nd season leading the Yellowjackets and 28th season overall in coaching.
The win improved the Yellowjackets record to 7-3 on the season and made their final conference record 5-3. The seven wins are the most for the Jackets since the 2019 team went 10-2. Friday night Clinton travels to Arkadelphia to take on the number 1 team in the state in the 1st round of the 4A State Playoffs. It is a rematch of last season’s 1st round game for the Yellowjackets which was won by the Badgers. The playoff appearance will mark the 7th straight season for the Yellowjackets to make the playoffs extending a school record.
