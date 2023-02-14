The Clinton Yellowjackets moved closer to clinching a spot in the post season with a hard fought win over Lonoke Saturday night at Yellowjacket Arena. The Yellowjackets got off to a slow start going almost six minutes into the game before finally scoring their first points of the game. The Jackets made two scoring runs, one early in the third quarter and second in the final two minutes, stand up in the 55-47 win. The win gave Clinton a sweep of the season series with the Yellowjackets defeating the Jackrabbits back in December at Lonoke 62-59.
The game originally scheduled for Tuesday was played before a large crowd. Clinton coming off a high scoring 83-52 win the night before in Little Rock vs Lisa Academy West came out in this game ice cold. The Yellowjackets didn’t score in the game until a Zane Widner basket at the 2:07 mark of the first quarter. Lonoke did not shoot much better leading only 11-7 at the end of the first quarter. The Jackets tied the game at 13 with 5:15 left in the first half and took their first lead 14-13 a minute later. The Jackets would take a one point lead 23-22 into the locker room at halftime.
Clinton opened the second half on fire from the field scoring 11 straight points to open the third quarter to take their largest lead of the game 12 points 34-22. Brody Emberton scored 9 straight points in the run with two 3-point field goals and hitting 3 free throws after being fouled on a 3-point shot. Lonoke was not done though, as they whittled the Yellowjacket lead back to two points 40-38 at the end of the third period. The lead would change hands in the climatic fourth quarter. The Jackrabbits would regain the lead again for the first time since the first quarter 41-40 with a basket with 7:33 left in game. The Jackets retook the lead 46-43 with 5:41 left to play. With the Yellowjackets clinging to a two point lead 49-47 with just under two minutes left to play Lonoke had the ball twice with a chance to tie or take the lead but the Clinton defense came up big keeping the Jackrabbits from scoring. The big play came from Karter Holland as the sophomore dove on the floor sliding out of bounds but was somehow able to save the basketball off a Lonoke player giving the Jackets the basketball. The Yellowjackets would go on to score and take a two possession lead. Holland would also hit two free throws in the final seconds to ice the game away for the Jackets in a 55-47 win for Clinton.
It was another big night for Clinton’s leading scorer Brody Emberton. The senior finished the night with 23 points with 16 of those coming in the second half including all three of his 3-point baskets. Karter Holland had a great game both offensively and defensively. Holland finished with 15 points including 7 of 10 at the free throw line. Zane Widner, who sit out most of the first half in foul trouble, finished the game with 9 points. Clinton shot well at the free throw line going 15-20 as a team.
Clinton is now 16-9 on the season and 9-3 in conference play. The Jackets are in third place in the conference two games behind Little Rock Christian who is in first and one game behind Pulaski Robinson who is sitting in second place. The top four teams in the conference will qualify for the 4A East Regional Tournament to be held in Clinton February 22-25. The Yellowjackets will host Pulaski Academy on Tuesday before traveling to Marshall for a non-conference game on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.