The Clinton City Council met for its August meeting where aldermen discussed a few issues that have been raised by residents for possible future ordinances.
One issue brought to the city that was discussed at the meeting is related to livestock that are currently not allowed by city laws.
Currently, laws in Clinton only allow for one horse or cow per acre on a property and don’t allow for hogs, goats, sheep or fowl at large within city limits.
The topic got brought up to Mayor Richard McCormac after a citizen wanted their property “de-annexed” from the city due to wanting goats on their property.
City Attorney Chad Brown and other council members said that there are tons of goats in the city and there haven’t been any issues with them.
“The reality is that we’re really not enforcing the ordinance,” Brown said at the August meeting. “That’s probably not good city management on our end.”
Another topic discussed was in relation to Tannerite being set off within city limits and causing a disturbance.
Tannerite is a brand of binary explosive targets used for firearms practice and sometime for gender reveals, although according to Brown it is not considered an explosive under Arkansas law.
Brown said that Tannerite is a serious public welfare concern in the city and that the city has heard multiple complaints from residents related to it.
“There’s been some Tannerite use apparently in the city,” Brown said. “I’ve personally heard it while my dog was out going to the bathroom over the weekend, and now he won’t go back out.”
Complaints heard from residents have been related to the foundation of their property being cracked due to these explosives and other complaints related to the noise it creates.
According to city officials, the city recently received about 20 complaints from a single explosion of Tannerite within the city from the nursing home, hospital and RV park.
Brown proposed at the meeting that aldermen write up an ordinance to either regulate it or prohibit it within the city limits.
Another topic discussed was in relation to mobile homes and to remove a conditional use authorized for mobile home parks in highway commercial zoning.
Aldermen said that mobile home parks are gone and that it’s really just an RV park issue nowadays.
These three topics were brought up to the city over the past month and no proposed ordinance has been created yet, but the city discussed these topics and will have one created for each issue for future meetings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.