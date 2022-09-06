The theme all week on the campus of Clinton High School was “history repeats itself” and on Friday night it did just that as the Clinton Yellowjackets defeated the Heber Springs Panthers for the seventh consecutive time in the Battle of the Little Red 34-20. It was the home opener for the Yellowjackets and the 86th meeting between these two teams played before a capacity crowd at Jim Tumlison Field and the Jackets did not disappoint their fans as they never trailed in the game scoring two touchdowns in each half. Clinton broke open a close game at the half behind the running of leading rusher Landon Rose. Rose raced for two second half touchdowns and 108 yards on the night on only six carries.
The start of the game was delayed 40 minutes due to lighting in the area as the fans were evacuated out of the stadium to Yellowjacket Arena and Walker Fieldhouse. Clinton got the ball to start the game, but their drive stalled out at the Heber Springs 30-yard line. Each team had the ball a couple of times in the 1st quarter but was unable to score until the Yellowjackets took over at the Jackets 36-yard line late in the quarter. Clinton would drive 64 yards for the first score of the game on a 10-yard run by Brody Emberton who lined up at quarterback and scored running off tackle. Bryson Venable ran in the 2-point conversion and the Yellowjackets led 8-0 with 11:19 left in the 2nd quarter, a lead they would never relinquish. Each team exchanged possessions without scoring until the Jackets took over at the Panthers 25-yard line after the Clinton defense forced a turnover on downs. On the second play from scrimmage Jobe Chalk hit a streaking Emberton down the Yellowjackets sideline for a 75-yard touchdown pass. Venable’s second two-point conversion run gave the Jackets a 16-0 lead 4:08 left in the 1st half. After another stop by the Clinton defense the Jackets took over in Heber Springs territory with a little over a minute to play in the half but a fumble on the first play set up the Panthers deep in Yellowjacket territory. Heber would move 30-yards and score on a Xander Lindley 3-yard pass to Logan Rutledge, the 2-point conversion run by Zachary Parker cut the Clinton lead at the half to 16-8.
Heber Springs had the ball twice in the 3rd quarter with a chance to tie the game but a fumble recovery and an interception by the Clinton defense turned the Panthers away. Clinton’s Landon Rose then scored the first of his two second half touchdowns this one on a 31-yard run and he followed it up with a 2-point conversion run to extend the Yellowjackets lead to 24-6 with 3:47 left in the 3rd quarter. Once again, the Jackets defense forced the Panthers to turn the ball over on downs this time at the Clinton 20-yard line after Panther Parker Brown had set up Heber deep in Yellowjacket territory with a kickoff return. The Jackets picked up a 1st down moving the ball out to the 39-yard line. On the very next play Rose once again broke free racing 61-yards past the Panther secondary for his second touchdown of the night. The 2-point conversion failed but Clinton extended its lead to 30-8 with just 19 seconds left in the 3rd quarter. Heber Springs would get on the board in the 4th on a Brown 18-yard run with 10:43 left in the game. The 2-point attempt was no good making the score Clinton 30 Heber Springs 14 and that is how it would end as neither team would score again.
The Battle of the Little Red trophy was presented to the Yellowjackets after the game and the Jackets and their fans were able to celebrate the victory on the field following the game.
It was the 86th meeting between Clinton and Heber Springs dating back to 1939. It was the first time that the Yellowjackets have beaten the Panthers seven consecutive times they had previously beaten Heber six consecutive times on two other occasions 1945-1949 and 2000-2005. Clinton leads the all-time series now 43-38 and there have been 5 ties. In games played in Clinton the Jackets now lead the series 22-19-4.
Layne Tubbs an All-State player for Heber Springs in the late 1970s served as the honorary captain for the Panthers. Travis Cutright served as the honorary captain for Clinton. Cutright had one of the greatest seasons for a Yellowjacket running back in program history in 1983 when he rushed for 1360 yards and 10 touchdowns. Cutright went on to lead his Glendale Arizona Junior College team to an undefeated season and the 1988 National Championship. In the National Championship game, he scored both touchdowns in a 15-2 win including a Valley of the Sun Bowl record 82-yard run.
The two communities came together to raise over $10,000 dollars for Fight Like a Kid and Devon’s Donors. Fight Like a Kid works with Make a Wish to provide a wish for a needy child in the Greers Ferry Lake Area. Devon’s Donors, named in honor of Clinton native Devon Wooten, provides a scholarship for both a Clinton and Heber Springs student each year.
Clinton is now 2-0 on the season. It is the first time the Yellowjackets have opened the season 2-0 since the 2019 season. The Jackets will open conference play next Thursday against the Little Rock Hall Warriors. It will be the first meeting between the two schools in history. The game will be played on Thursday night at Scott Field in Little Rock and the game will be televised on statewide television as the Fearless Friday game of the week on the CW channel.
The Clinton Junior High team defeated Heber Springs Thursday night. The Junior Jackets won 38-6 over the Panthers in a game played at Panther Stadium in Heber Springs. The Junior Jackets are now 1-1 on the season. The 7th grade Jackets also defeated Heber 12-8 it was their first game of the season.
