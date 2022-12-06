The early season has been a learning experience for first-year Clinton head coach Judson Smith and his Yellowjackets boy’s basketball team but on Saturday night in Conway the Jackets passed their first major test of the season with flying colors.
The Jackets jumped out to a 10-0 lead to open the game and never trailed in a 55-43 win over long-time rival Heber Springs in the championship game of the Joe Mallet Tournament. Clinton also defeated England and Mayflower on its way to the championship of the 27th annual Joe Mallet Tournament held at Conway St. Joseph High School.
Clinton opened the tournament with a win over a very good England team. England won back-to-back state championships in 2019 and 2020. Clinton jumped out to a 13-9 first-quarter lead over the Lions with four different Yellowjackets scoring in the quarter. The Jackets had a chance to extend the lead in second quarter, but they went only 2-9 at the free throw but the Jackets did take a 24-21 lead into the locker room at halftime.
Clinton outscored England 18-12 in the third quarter with 13 of those points coming combined from senior Brody Emberton and Sophomore Karter Holland to increase the Yellowjacket lead to nine points 42-33 going into the fourth quarter. The Lions battled back in the fourth quarter to make it a game, but the Jackets held on to the lead as Emberton scored eight of his game high 21 in the fourth quarter and Clinton despite only shooting 9-23 at the foul line won 60-58. Junior Zane Widner scored 15 for the Yellowjackets and Carter chipped in 11.
In the semi-finals on Thursday night Clinton defeated Mayflower 57-47. The Eagles defeated the Yellowjackets last season in their only meeting 69-63. Brody Emberton was the offensive star of the night scoring both inside and beyond the 3-point line. Emberton would end the night with 35 points including eight 3-point baskets. Emberton scored 11 of Clinton’s 13 first quarter points including three 3-pointers. Emberton did it again in the second quarter scoring 11 points and three more 3-point baskets. Mayflower was able to stay in the game despite the barrage of points by Emberton and Clinton only held a 5-point lead at the half 32-27. The scoring slowed down for both teams in the third quarter with Clinton outscoring Mayflower 10-8 and leading 42-35 heading into the fourth quarter.
The Yellowjackets extended the lead early in the fourth quarter to 13 but the Eagles made a run in the final four minutes, but the Jackets hit 7-8 free throws to hold Mayflower at bay and advance to the championship game.
In the championship game on Saturday night the Yellowjackets took on old rival Heber Springs, a team they had not played in several years. The Jackets opened the game jumping out to a 10-0 lead midway through the opening quarter and running out to a 15-4 lead by the end of the quarter. The scoring was balanced as Clinton had six different players score in first quarter. The Panthers battled back in the second quarter outscoring the Yellowjackets 17-10 in the quarter and at one point tying the game 21-21 before the Jackets reasserted themselves and took a 25-21 lead to into the locker room at halftime.
In the third quarter, Zane Widner reentered the game after getting into foul trouble in the first half and scored eight points helping to keep the Jackets in the lead heading into the fourth quarter 38-34. Clinton put the game away in the final quarter outscoring the Panthers 17-9 including going 6-6 at the free throw line in the final minutes to give the Yellowjackets a 55-43 win. The Jackets changed defenses in the fourth quarter going from man-to-man to a 1-3-1 zone and it was very effective as Clinton held Heber Springs to only nine points in the final stanza. The Jackets had three players in double figures. Emberton once again led Clinton in scoring with 15 even though the Heber defense keyed on him in the game, Widner had 14 with 12 coming in the second half, while Carter scored 13. The Yellowjackets were 17-20 at the free throw line including 10-10 in the second half.
Smith, who took over in mid-summer as head coach, along with his assistant Cody McKnight have been installing Smith’s system and culture as well as transitioning the football players into basketball, who came over once their season ended, into the mix. The Yellowjackets got off to a slow start opening the season 0-4 but have now won four of their last five games and are now 4-5 on the season.
The Yellowjackets and Lady Yellowjackets now turn their attention to conference play. Clinton will host Pulaski Robinson on Tuesday night at Yellowjacket Arena, and the boys will host Little Rock Christian on Friday. The three game homestand will continue the following Tuesday as the boys and girls will be in action hosting Bauxite at the arena.
