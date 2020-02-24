On Monday, March 2, 2020, no driver license tests will be given at the Van Buren County Library in Clinton. Testing will return to the Van Buren County library on Monday March 9 at the usual times. As an alternative, testing will be held in Clarksville at the ASP headquarters on Monday March 2.
If you have questions, please call 479-754-3096.
