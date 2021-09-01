Clinton opened its 2021 football season with a 33-6 loss on Friday night at Melbourne. The Bearkatz jumped out to a 21-0 lead scoring on their first three possessions of the game. The Yellowjackets scored early in the second quarter to make it 21-6. The Jacket defense held Melbourne scoreless into the third quarter giving Clinton a chance to get back in the game. The Yellowjacket offense moved the ball and would get the inside the Melbourne 15-yard line four times but came away with no points. The drives were stalled by three turnovers and a costly penalty at the 2-yard line.
Melbourne took the opening kickoff and drove 62-yards for a touchdown capped off by a Trey Wren touchdown pass to Malachi Cruz. The extra point was no good giving the Bearkatz a 6-0 lead. Clinton, after starting a drive at the Katz 47-yard line, turned the ball over on downs at the 32. Melbourne marched 68 yards for their second touchdown on a Wren 5-yard run and he carried in the 2-point conversion in to make it 14-0 with 3:50 left in the 1st quarter. After a Clinton possession that ended in 3 plays the Bearkatz Wren threw his 2nd touchdown pass of the game a 30-yard strike to Wyatt Farley. Chayse Beene’s extra point gave Melbourne a 21-0 lead just 9-seconds into the 2nd quarter. After each team exchanged possessions, Clinton drove 70-yards for its only score of the night. Nathan Witt scored the Yellowjackets touchdown on a nifty 31-yard run with the 6:21 left in the half. The extra point was no good making the score 21-6 with 5:14 left in the 1st half. Harley Tobin picked off a pass for the Jackets and returned it back to the Melbourne 30-yard line. Clinton drove inside the 15-yard line before a fumble gave the ball back to the Bearkatz.
Nick Epley returned the 2nd half kickoff all the way to the Melbourne 10-yard line setting up Clinton with great field possession. The Yellowjackets moved the ball to the 2-yard line before a penalty moved the ball back to the 7 and the possession ended on downs. The Jackets defense came up big forcing a punt and after two passing plays Clinton was inside the Bearkatz redzone once again, but another fumble stopped the promising drive. The Katz took advantage driving 73 yards for a touchdown to put the game away. The Melbourne score came on Wren’s second rushing touchdown of the game from 5 yards out. The extra point was no good making the score 27-6 with 11:13 left in the game. The Yellowjackets once again drove deep into Melbourne territory but an interception in the end zone would end the drive. A final touchdown by the Bearkatz with a minute left made the final score 33-6.
Clinton is now 0-1 after the non-conference loss. The Jackets will host Huntsville next Friday night at Jim Tumlison Field in the home opener. Huntsville is 0-1 after a season opening loss to Lamar. Kickoff is at 7pm and all the action can be heard on KHPQ 92.1.
Yellowjacket Notes ... The junior high and 7th grade teams opened the season last week at Heber Springs in non-conference games. The Junior Jackets lost 32-28 to the Panthers while the 7th grade Jackets defeated Heber Springs 16-14.
The annual Football Steakout will be held Saturday Sept. 11 in the Cash Saver parking lot in downtown Clinton. See a coach or a player for tickets. Pre orders are $15 while day of event orders are $20. All money raised goes back to the football program.
