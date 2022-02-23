A season of ups and downs for the Clinton Yellowjackets came to an end in the first round of the 3A-2 District Tournament at Riverview on Tuesday. The game resembled the season in the sense that the Yellowjackets fell behind early fought back to take the lead only to lose in the final minute. The fifth seeded Yellowjackets were on their best streak of the season having won four of their last five games coming into the tournament. The disappointing end to the season came against the ninth seeded Newport Greyhounds who turned out to be the Cinderella team of the tournament making it all the way to the semi-finals and qualifying for the regional tournament.
Newport having defeated Pangburn the night before jumped out to an early first quarter lead 13-5. The Greyhounds behind the scoring of freshman Poodie Denton extended their lead to 9 points at the half 25-16. Newport would lead by as much as 13 points in the third quarter before Clinton began its comeback. Dawson Burgess scored six straight points to close the gap before picking up his fourth foul to cut the Greyhounds lead to 5 at the end of the third quarter 33-28. Brody Emberton and Zane Widner picked up the scoring for the Yellowjackets in the fourth quarter as the Jackets continued to trim the Newport lead. A basket by Clinton with 2:26 left cut the Hounds lead to two 45-43 and a three-point basket by Emberton gave the Yellowjackets their first lead of the game 46-45 with 2 minutes left in the game. The lead would be short lived as Denton hit a 3 of his own just 15 seconds later to give Newport a lead they would never relinquish as the Greyhounds hit their free-throws in the final two minutes to hold off the Jackets and win 53-46.
Widner led Clinton with 25 points with 17 of those coming in the second half. Emberton was in double figures for the Yellowjackets with 13 followed by Burgess with 8. The Jackets shot free-throws well hitting 12 of 14. Clinton ended the season 7-10 but looking to next season they return all five players who started the district tournament game.
