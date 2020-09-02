Clinton opened the season on a hot humid night at Jim Tumlison Field on Friday. The Yellowjackets lost to former conference foe Melbourne 50-21. The Bearkatz ran out to an 18-0 first quarter lead and never looked back. The loss broke a four-game winning streak in opening season games for Clinton and was the first opening game loss for the Jackets since an opening loss to Heber Springs in 2015.
Melbourne won the toss and elected take the football. The Bearkatz recovered an on-side kick at the Clinton 49-yard line. The Katz would drive 49 yards in 3 minutes and 48 seconds and score on a Riley Grey 13 yd touchdown run. The attempt for 2 points was no good and Melbourne led 6-0. The Yellowjackets went 3 and out on their first possession. Melbourne drove 55 yards on their second possession of the game capped off by Ryan Worsham one-yard touchdown run to extend their lead to 12-0 The Jackets once again stopped a Bearkat two-point conversion. A Clinton fumble gave the ball right back to Melbourne at the Yellowjacket 47-yard line. Eli Harrell would score for the Katz and for the third time the Jackets stopped a two-point attempt to make the score 18-0 Melbourne.
Clinton took over their next possession at their 45-yard line late in the first quarter. The Yellowjackets finally got on the board driving 55 yards for the touchdown. The touchdown was set up by two great catches by Junior Nick Epely of 17 and 12 yards respectively from sophomore quarterback Harley Tobin. Cody Davis would score the touchdown on a one-yard run with 10:54 left in the second quarter and Aldrich Infanti kicked his first varsity extra point to cut the Melbourne lead to 18-7.
Clinton immediately got the ball right back by recovering an on-side kick at midfield. The Yellowjackets drove 50 yards in 3:54 seconds with Cody Davis once again scoring from one yard out and after an Infanti extra point the Jackets closed the deficit to 18-14. The drive featured three catches by senior Jasper Burgess including an incredible one-handed catch with a Melbourne defender hanging all over him. Burgess and Tobin hooked up for five receptions on the night in each player’s first varsity football action. Melbourne touchdowns by Tyler Wren and Ryan Worsham along with two 2-point conversions gave the Bearkatz a 34-14 halftime lead.
The two teams each scored a touchdown in the third quarter. Clinton drove 60 yards for their score. A key play in the drive was a 14-yard catch by Blaine Emberton. Harley Tobin raced 42 yards for his first varsity touchdown. Infanti kiched his third extra point of the game and the score at the end of three quarters was Melbourne 42 Clinton 21. The only scoring in the fourth quarter was a 47-yard Ryan Worsham touchdown for the Bearkatz’ to make the final score Melbourne 50 Clinton 21.
The Junior high game scheduled for August 30th against Heber Springs was canceled due to the hurricane. The junior high and 7th grade will host Huntsville this Thursday night at Jim Tumlison Field beginning at 5:30. The senior Yellowjackets will be on the road this week as they travel to northwest Arkansas to take on the Huntsville Eagles. Kickoff for the game Friday night will be at 7 p.m. and can be heard and seen on KHPQ 92.1.
