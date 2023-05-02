Members of the Clinton Future Farmers of America (FFA) chapter received champion honors in the State FFA Nursery/Landscape Career Development Event (CDE) during the 2023 Arkansas FFA State Convention in Hot Springs April 24-26.
Team members were Catherine Mills, Randilynn Stripling, Katie McJunkins and Carson Raboin. This team will represent Arkansas in the Nursery/Landscape CDE at the National FFA Convention in October.
The Clinton FFA chapter advisors are Ryan Blackwell and Caroline Lester.
The state champion individual was Catherine Mills from the Clinton FFA Chapter.
The Nursery/Landscape CDE requires participants to complete a written exam, identify plant materials and landscape plans, and demonstrate practical nursery/landscaping skills. The contest includes landscaping, propagation, potting, pruning, identifying plant disorders, weed identification and control, merchandising, plant material measurement, interpersonal relations and salesmanship.
This award is sponsored on the state level by Westwood Gardens.
FFA is an integral part of the Agricultural Education division in the Arkansas Department of Career Education. The Arkansas FFA Association has more than 15,900 members and 229 chapters. The FFA mission is to make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education.
To learn more about the Arkansas FFA, visit arkansasffa.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.