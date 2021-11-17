A Clinton football season that began in the heat and humidity of August came to an end in the cold of November in southwest Arkansas Friday night. A strong first half showing by the Yellowjackets was not enough as the Arkadelphia Badgers won 56-26 In the first round of the Class 4-A state playoffs. It was the sixth straight trip to the playoffs for the Jackets extending a school record that extends back to the 2016 season.
It was the first game ever played between the two schools and was played at All Care Field in Arkadelphia before a large crowd with many Clinton fans making the two-and-a-half-hour trip thru heavy traffic and road construction on I-30. Clinton would go three and out on its first possession of the game. The Badgers got off to a fast start scoring on two of the first three times they touched the football. The first came on a 43-yard touchdown run by Jaishon Davis, his first of five touchdowns on the night, and the second came on a fumble recovery returned for a touchdown giving Arkadelphia a quick 14-0 lead. The Yellowjackets were shell-shocked but were not going to give up easily as they went to work on their next drive getting three first downs moving the ball to the Badger 18-yard line. Zane Widner took it from there going 18-yards for a touchdown on a run over the left side. Widner then recovered his own on-side kick setting up the Jackets with great field possession at mid-field. The Yellowjacket offense moved the ball to the Badger 8-yard line where they faced 3rd and goal. On third down quarterback Harley Tobin hit tight end Dawson Burgess who made a great catch on a slant route in the back of the endzone for the touchdown. The 2-point conversion was good, and the Jackets had tied the game 14-14 early in the second quarter. The Clinton defense forced an Arkadelphia punt on their next possession. The Yellowjackets scored their third touchdown of the half and Widner his second of the game and the Jackets took their only lead of the night 20-14 after the 2-point conversion was unsuccessful midway thru the second quarter. From this point on it was all the eighth ranked Badgers as they scored 22 straight points to close out the half including a 45-yard touchdown pass with only 7 seconds left in the half to lead 36-20 heading into the locker room.
In the second half Arkadelphia outscored Clinton 20-6. The lone Yellowjacket touchdown came from senior wing back Cody Davis. The Badgers Davis scored his final touchdown with 4 minutes left in the game to make the final score Arkadelphia 56 Clinton 26.
The loss ends the season for Clinton and makes their final record 5-6. It was an excellent job by the coaching staff as each week they gave this team a chance to be successful as the Yellowjackets increased their win total over last season by three games. The returning players along with the second place Junior Jackets will go back to work in the weight room and get ready for spring practice. It was the final season for nine Yellowjacket seniors who gave their all for the Black and Gold over the years. The senior class will finish their careers making the state playoffs all three years and a playoff victory, only three senior classes in school history have done that. The class also won “The Battle of the Little Red” all three years of their varsity career.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.