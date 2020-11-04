The Clinton Yellowjacket Booster club honored former Yellowjacket great James Washington on Friday night as the Jackets honorary captain for the Battle of the Little Red game against Heber Springs. James was among the first group of local African American students to attend Clinton High School after it integrated in the late 1960s. James was a gifted athlete lettering in three sports football, basketball, and track from 1968-1971.
In 1970 he helped lead Clinton to an undefeated regular season. The Yellowjackets defeated three top 10 ranked teams during the season in Atkins, Berryville, and Harding Academy. The 1970 Jackets were the first Clinton team to be ranked in a state-wide poll climbing as high as number 4 in the state rankings. The team also made the first ever playoff appearance in school history. The Yellowjackets were the only undefeated small school team in the state at the end of the 1970 regular season.
Washington had a tremendous 1970 season gaining 1208 yards and scoring 17 touchdowns. Washington scored an amazing 108 points on the season a mark only achieved by a handful of Yellowjackets since the Jackets first season in 1939. He was named the Ozark Conferences Most Outstanding Back as well as All-District in the 1A-South Conference. One of his most memorable moments came at home at Jim Tumlison field against Heber Springs in 1970. The undefeated Yellowjackets were in a tough game with the Panthers. Heber scored late in the 4th quarter to tie the game 14-14. The Heber Springs defense had the Yellowjackets backed up in their own end of the field, after a lost yardage play, facing 2nd down and 21 from their own 31-yard line. Teammate Nath Tumlison remembers the Heber Springs defense jumping around after the play and Washington in the huddle saying he was tired of that and exhorted the offensive line to block. On the very next play James raced 71 yards for a touchdown to put the Jackets in the lead and two plays later he intercepted a Heber Springs pass sealing the victory for the Yellowjackets. Other memorable moments in his Yellowjacket career included his two touchdowns against Vilonia as a freshman in 1968, an 87-yard touchdown run against Marshall as a sophmore, scoring 3-touchdowns in a game twice, against Marshall and Lamar, his junior season, and rushing for 224-yards and scoring 2-touchdowns against Mt. Home as a senior.
Following High School James worked for the Arkansas Department of Transportation for 39 years retiring as Crew Chief and was a beloved member of the community. Sadly, James passed away in 2019 but he had many family members representing him for the pregame ceremony. Washington’s family was presented a framed Yellowjacket number 44 uniform by the booster club, the number James wore during his Yellowjacket career.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.