For the second straight year Clinton opened the conference season with a convincing win over Little Rock Hall. The Yellowjackets started slow in this one going scoreless in the first quarter, but the offense came alive in the second quarter as the Jackets scored on four straight possessions, including two touchdowns in a matter of 18 seconds, to take a 32-8 lead into the locker room at halftime. The Jackets would tack on two more touchdowns in the second half to win 48-23. Yellowjacket senior Zane Widner had another big game scoring four touchdowns and accounting for over 330-yards of total offense.
It was a perfect night for football at Jim Tumlison Field with clear skies and temperatures dipping down in to the 60s before it was over. Neither team scored in the first quarter although Clinton drove into Hall territory on its opening drive before turning the ball over on a fumble. The Yellowjackets began their third drive of the night late in the first quarter at the Hall 40 and would eventually drive 60-yards for a touchdown early in the second quarter. The score came on a 7-yard Bryson Venable run capped off by a Widner 2-point conversion run to put the Jackets up 8-0. On the ensuing kickoff sophomore Caleb McCarver recovered an onside kick setting up the Yellowjackets in great field position at the Hall 48. On the first play from scrimmage Widner raced 48-yards for the touchdown and Venable’s 2-point conversion run made it 16-0. Hall fumbled the ensuing kickoff, and the Jackets recovered it at the Warrior’s 30-yard line. In a drive that took 1:30 seconds off the clock Clinton scored its third consecutive touchdown, this one on an 8-yard Widner run, and the Widner to Dawson Burgess 2-point conversion jump pass made the score 24-0 Clinton. Hall would score their only points of the first half on a 42-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Foreman Carter and he would also run in the 2-point conversion. Clinton’s final points of the half came once again on a run by Widner, this time 42-yards. Sophomore quarterback Bordie Dufrene’s pass to Burgess on the 2-point conversion put the Jackets up at halftime 32-8.
Little Rock Hall scored on its opening possession of the second half as Carter scored his second touchdown of the night this one on a 1-yard quarterback keeper, Carter also ran in the 2-point conversion to cut the Clinton lead to 32-16. After neither team was able to score on their next possessions the Yellowjackets put the game away with back-to-back touchdowns. The first came on a magnificent 51-yard run by Widner down the home sideline breaking 6 tackles along the way to score. Sophomore Zach Hunt Gonzalez ran in the 2-point conversion. Gonzalez’ then capped off an 87-yard Clinton drive with a 3yard touchdown run of his own for the Jackets final touchdown of the night. Dufrene’s 2-point pass to junior Liam Hudson capped off the Jackets scoring for the night. Hall tacked on a late touchdown on a 25-yard Heden Singleton run. Connor John’s point after kick made the final score 48-23.
Clinton was led in rushing by Widner with 240-yards on 17 carries and 4 touchdowns. Gonzalez had 59 yards and a touchdown followed by Nathan Hutto with 51-yards. Venable had 37-yards on 7 carries and a touchdown. Sophomore Brodie Dufrene was 4 of 5 passing for 36-yards. Burgess led the receivers with two catches for 20-yards. Widner returned two punts for 91-yards. Sophomore Alec Huie led the Jackets in tackles with 5.
Clinton is 3-0 on the season and 1-0 in 4-4A conference play. The Jackets will travel to Mayflower on Friday for a conference matchup with the Eagles. Clinton won last year’s meeting with Mayflower 44-26. The Junior and 7th grade Jackets will be at home Thursday night taking on Mayflower. Friday’s game will be carried on the Yellowjackets Sports Network, KHPQ 92.1, Facebook, and Livestream beginning at 6:45 p.m.
