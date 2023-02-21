On a festive night Tuesday at Yellowjacket Arena the Clinton Yellowjackets did their part by pounding their old rivals the Heber Springs Panthers. On senior night and in front of the largest crowd of the season the Jackets began to pull away late in the first half and never looked back in the win. The win Tuesday was the third win over the Panthers in as many tries this season and was the 8th straight win for Clinton over Heber Springs dating back to 2015.
The game stayed close for the first 14 minutes as both teams shot a very high percentage from the field. The Yellowjacket shooting never let up as the Panthers began to cool off. A 3-point barrage by the Jackets Gus Scroggins with 4 and Karter Holland with 2, allowed Clinton to pull away in the final minutes of the first half and never looked back going on to defeat the Panthers 73-40. In a night to honor the seniors it was the sophomores Gus Scroggins and Karter Holland who stole the show. The two combined to score 39 points and hit 8 3-pointers. Scroggins led Clinton in scoring with 21-points followed by Holland with 18. The Jackets made 13 3-pointers in the game after hitting 15 in the game Friday vs Rural Special.
On Friday night Clinton wrapped up the regular season with a win on the road at Little Rock Hall. The game was hotly contested by the Warriors because their backs were against the wall needing a win to make it to the regional tournament, a loss would let Lonoke claim the fourth and final postseason spot. The game was tied at 15 at the end of the first quarter with Hall High taking a brief 7-point lead in the second quarter before a run by the Jackets tied the game at 33 all at the half. Shooting by Scroggins and Holland helped Clinton move to the lead in the third quarter 49-45. The Jackets would eventually build up a 60-50 lead before a relentless comeback by Hall closed the lead to 4 in the final minutes but the Jackets with good free throw shooting, 14-17 on the night, held on for a 68-64 road victory. The Jackets had four players in double figures with Scroggins leading the way with 20 followed by Holland with 14, and Brody Emberton and Zane Widner with 11 points each.
Clinton finished the regular season 21-9, a great turnaround from the 0-4 start to the season. The Jackets ended the regular season winning 6 games in a row 13 of their last 16 games. The Yellowjackets finished third in the conference with a final conference record of 13-3. The Jackets enter the 4A-East Regional Tournament as the No. 3 seeded team and will play Thursday at 5:30 against the No. 2 seeded team Brookland. The regional tournament is being host by Clinton and will run from Feb. 22-25.
Lady Jackets
On a Night at Yellowjacket Arena that had everything from senior night to the recognition of the Clinton pee wee teams to a $500-dollar halfcourt shot the biggest event by far was the clinching of the conference championship by the Lady Yellowjackets. The methodical 54-39 victory by the Lady Jackets over Heber Springs gave Head Coach Mathew Post’s squad its second straight conference championship. The game featured great defensive play by the Lady Yellowjackets holding the Panthers to 13 points less than they had scored against Clinton in their previous meeting Jan. 13. The win locked up the number one seed in the regional tournament that begins Wednesday at Clinton.
Clinton led 12-9 at the end of the first quarter and the Lady Yellowjackets increased the lead to 7 at the half 27-20. The Jackets defense held Heber at bay on a night when the Yellowjackets did not shoot as well as they normally do. Clinton continued to slowly pull away in the third quarter a Reese McDonald basket made it 30-21 and a basket at the 4:15 mark gave the Jackets an 11-point lead 34-23. A 3-point basket by Abagail Parks, one of her four on the night, at the 7:45 mark of the fourth quarter gave Clinton its biggest lead up to that point 45-30 and forced Heber Springs to take a time out and bringing the largest crowd of the season at Yellowjacket Arena to its feet. The Lady Jackets would cruise from there, with Sydney Standridge scoring 9 of her 18 points in the second half, and going on to win 54-39 winning the conference championship and sweeping the season series from Heber Springs.
The Lady Yellowjackets were led in scoring by senior Sydney Standridge with 18 points, followed by fellow senior Reese McDonald with 17, and junior Abagail Parks with 16. Parks had another great night from beyond the 3-point line hitting 4 in the game. Parks has now made 12 3-pointers against Heber Springs this season.
On Friday night in Little Rock the Lady Yellowjackets ended the regular season with a 68-33 win over Little Rock Hall. The Lady Jackets dominated the game from start to finish. Clinton led 22-6 at the end of the first quarter 41-12 at halftime. The Jackets had 11 different players score in the game and three scoring in double figures with Sydney Standridge 14, Abagail Parks 12, and Cayden Brown with 11.
Clinton ended the regular season with a 22-6 overall record. The Lady Jackets also wrapped up a perfect conference record 12-0 with the win. Clinton has now won 13 games in a row and 18 of their last 19 games. It was the third consecutive 20 win season for the Lady Yellowjackets. The Jackets move on to the 4A East Regional Tournament to he hosted by Clinton High School. The tournament runs from Feb. 22-25. Clinton takes on Jonesboro Westside Wednesday at 4:00 in the quarterfinal round.
