On October 28, 29, 30 and 31 the Clinton High School Players will present the short Halloween drama Ichabod Crane and the Headless Horseman by R.A. Curry. The public performances will be 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30 and 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31. Tickets are available at the door for $5 per person.
Ichabod Crane and the Headless Horseman is a reimagining of the original 1819 short story by author Washington Irving about the mystical tales that were part of the early Dutch settlements after the Revolutionary War in the Hudson Valley, New York.
The Clinton High School Players are under the leadership of teacher Ruthann Curry Browne. The mission of the Players is to bring to the stage some of the classic stories that cover our literacy and learning. “Our students are incredibly creative and wonderfully talented,” Curry-Browne said. “They need our support and encouragement. Please come and see our shows!”
