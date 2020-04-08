CLINTON — In a statement released April 1, Clinton Police Department announced receiving a donation of body armor for its K-9 officer “Terry.”
The vest is bullet and stab resistant, and has embroidered on it “In honor of K9 Gabo.” It is valued at $950.
The vest was donated by Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., a not-for-profit corporation of East Taunton, Massachusetts.
The department is grateful for the donation.
“The Clinton Police Department would like to extend its thanks to Vested Interest in K9’s for their generous support of the Clinton Police Department K9 Program,” Clinton Police Department Lt. Jay Murdock stated.
The not-for-profit was established in 2009 to assist law enforcement agencies with this potentially lifesaving body armor for K-9 officers. Since its inception, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. provided over 3,800 U.S. made, custom fitted, NIJ certified protective vests in 50 states, through private and corporate donations, at a value of $6.9 million.
The program is open to dogs actively employed in the U.S. with law enforcement or related agencies who are certified and at least 20 months of age.
New K-9 graduates, as well as K-9s with expired vests, are eligible to participate.
The donation to provide one protective vest for a law enforcement K-9 is $950. Each vest has a value between $1,744 – $2,283, and a five-year warranty and an average weight of 4-5 lbs. There is an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K-9s throughout the United States.
For more information or to learn about volunteer opportunities, please call 508-824-6978. Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. provides information, lists events, and accepts tax-deductible donations of any denomination at www.vik9s.org or mailed to P.O. Box 9 East Taunton, MA 02718.
