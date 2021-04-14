On the road Friday Joe Hudson’s Clinton Lady Yellowjackets gave notice to perennial power Rosebud that there was a new sheriff in town. The Lady Yellowjackets scored three runs in the first inning to take an early lead, but had to rally late after the Ramblers took the lead, with a run in the 5th inning and five runs in the 6th to win 9-5 over the two-time state champions. The win kept Clinton perfect in conference play at 6-0. The Yellowjackets are two conference wins away from a conference championship.
Reese McDonald opened the 1st inning with a double followed by a Gracie Linville single. Abigail Parks reached first on a fielder’s choice as McDonald scored the first run of the game. Katelynn Thatcher knocked in Linville and Parks and Clinton led 3-0. Rosebud picked up a run in the 2nd and another in the 3rd inning to cut the Clinton lead to 3-2. The Ramblers got four hits, including three doubles, in the 3rd inning to take their first lead 4-3.
Clinton tied the game in the 5th 4-4 on a walk to Linville who got around to 3rd base and a sacrifice fly by Parks. Emily Smith hit the first pitch she saw in the bottom of the 5th inning to immediately give Rosebud the lead again 5-4. Abby Tharp pitched around a two out hit by the Ramblers to set them down in the inning without any further runs setting up the dramatic 6th inning for the Lady Yellowjackets.
Annabelle Sowell led of the Clinton 6th with a hit followed by a walk to McKenna Buetner. Lilly Woodward singled in the tying run and Tharp put the Lady Yellowjackets ahead to stay with a sacrifice bunt. McDonald reached base on a fielder’s choice her and Tharp would score on the second hit by Linville and Thatcher closed out the scoring for Clinton driving in Linville with her second hit of the game. When the inning was over the Jackets had sent 9 hitters to the plate banging out four hits and scoring five runs and leading the game now 9-5.
Tharp retired the final six Rosebud Batters in order to pick up the win. In the 6th inning Tharp set down the top of the Ramblers order on only five pitches. Clinton is now 6-0 in conference with two conference games left with Bald Knob on the road Friday and hosting Pangburn on the 20th. The Lady Jackets are now 14-4 on the season after defeating Lamar over the weekend in the Tyson Classic at Pottsville.
