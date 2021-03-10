CLINTON — After a presentation followed by questions and a debate, the Building and Grounds committee of the Van Buren County Quorum Court voted to approve a lease renewal for the Mainstreet Kids program.
The program, a pre- and after-school childcare education and meals program, had been leasing the building for $1 per year. Under the proposed new lease terms, the program will continue to use the building under what is called a “Triple-Net Lease,” which is a monthly fee coupled with the lessee, Mainstreet Kids, also being responsible for building expenses, including repairs.
A $300 a month fee on a five-year lease was agreed upon by the committee and Mainstreet Kids Executive Director Gaya Franks. Franks had presented to the committee what the Mainstreet Kids program is and how it operates. It was in the course of this presentation that Franks made a point that Van Buren County Judge Dales James noted made the program a “quasi-government agency,” since its process is under ongoing review by the Department of Education.
The county, James said, had ongoing arrangements with other quasi-government agencies such as Mainstreet Kids. Committee chair Justice Dell Holt agreed on this point.
The matter was in question as Franks had pointed out earlier some concern expressed by social media posters about issues with the county doing business with Mainstreet Kids, which is a not-for-profit corporation.
In public comments the question of a not for profit doing business with the county was expressed as an area of concern by the one speaker, the only public commentator in the 10 or so people who attended the meeting as observers.
The building is the former Van Buren County Special School building, on Quality Drive in Clinton. It is one of two Mainstreet Kids locations in the county, the second being in Shirley. The Clinton location is the only one of the two locations which offers after-school care. Between both sites 1,290 families in the county are served by its seven employees, Franks said.
Both facilities can support up to 20 children, with additional room in the program as needed for foster care children, and is within eight of that number across the two facilities now. Currently all children are 100 percent supported by a state subsidy program, based upon parents’ ability to pay and child’s attendance, Franks said.
Included in a packet submitted to justices were letters from families taking advantage of the program and expressing an ongoing need.
Holt, as the committee came to agreement on the $300 amount for presentation to the full court, said the issue was if the county wanted to be in the childcare business and if continuing the current agreement, at $1 a year, was a precedent the committee and by extension the full court would want to have in place for other daycare providers.
Justices agreed they did not want the county to be in the daycare business, or have to negotiate additional $1 lease agreements.
Justice Nickie Brown, committee member, stated the triple-net agreement “changes the scenario,” a point agreed upon by Justice and committee member Brian Tatum.
The triple-net lease “… does open up a whole new avenue,” Tatum said.
In agreeing to the terms, Franks was told and acknowledged of repairs needed to the building, including woodwork and the roof. The roof was close to 20 years old, James said.
Franks indicated that Mainstreet Kids would need to conduct a fundraiser to offset expenses. She and her husband were carrying a personal loan for expenses for the Shirley facility, she told the court at several points.
