In a game of runs it was the run by the Lamar Warriors that would eventually prove to be the difference in a 36-20 win over the Clinton Yellowjackets on Senior Night at Jim Tumlison Field. The Yellowjackets would score the first 20 points of the game over the first 8 minutes and 57 seconds of the 1st quarter only to see Lamar go on a run of their own scoring 36 unanswered points. The Jackets were plagued by turnovers and penalties as well as a strong running game by the Warriors. The game marked the annual senior night with all Fall sports athletes as well as the band and cheer squad seniors being recognized for their years of service to Clinton High School. It was the final home game for nine Clinton seniors who played their final game at historic Jim Tumlison Field.
Once again this season it was a perfect night for football with clear skies and mild temperatures. The game was played before one of the largest crowds of the season. Each team turned the ball over on their initial possessions. Clinton took the ball at their own 30-yard line after.
Brody Emberton recovered a Lamar fumble. Senior quarterback Jobe Chalk then hit Emberton on a 58-yard touchdown pass to put the Jackets in the lead with just two minutes gone in the 1st quarter. The Yellowjackets attempted a successful onside kick that was recovered by freshman Rylen Jones, playing in his first varsity football game after moving up from the junior high squad, setting up the Jackets with great field position at the Lamar 49-yard line for their next drive. Senior Landon Rose would score on a 26-yard run to extend the Jackets lead to 12-0 and a two-point pass from Chalk to Zane Widner made it 14-0 at the 6:49 mark of the 1st quarter. Lamar would again turn the ball over on a fumble this time recovered by Widner at the Clinton 33-yard line. The Yellowjackets moved the ball to the Warriors 30-yard line where Emberton now lined up at quarterback ran 30 yards for a touchdown. The extra point was no good and Clinton led 20-0 with still 3:03 left in the 1st quarter. The Jackets had scored 20 points in less than 9 minutes, but it would turn out to be the final points of the game for Clinton.
Lamar would get on the board with a 67-yard touchdown run by Lee Harkreader before the end of the 1st quarter to make it 20-7. After a Clinton turnover at the Lamar 24-yard line the Warriors would score again this time on a 34-yard run by Jarrett Dalton to make it 20-14 with 6:56 left in the 1st half. Another Yellowjacket turnover set Lamar up at the Jackets 33-yard line where the big Lamar fullback Damien Hendrix would score on a 31-yard touchdown run to put the Warriors up at the half 21-20.
Lamar scored on their initial possession of the 2nd half on a 1-yard run by quarterback Caleb Green to make it 28-20 with 8:53 left in the 3rd quarter. Clinton had the ball twice with a chance to tie the game, but one drive ended on downs at the Lamar 28-yard line and the other ended with an interception at the Warriors 19-yard line. Lamar then put the game away as they drove 81-yards with Dalton scoring his second touchdown of the night on a 21-yard run to make the score Lamar 36 Clinton 20 with 6:14 left in the game.
Senior Brody Emberton scored two touchdowns on the night one thru the air and one on the ground. Emberton caught three passes for 75 yards and a touchdown and ran the ball five times for 38-yards and a touchdown. Rose led the Jackets in rushing with 53-yards on six carries. Chalk finished the night 10 of 18 passing for 162 yards and a touchdown. Senior Spencer Bannister, back after being out with an injury for the past two weeks, led the Yellowjackets in tackles with 6.5.
Clinton has now lost two games in a row for the first time since this season and are 6-3 on the year. The Yellowjackets dropped to 4-3 in conference play and are now in 4th place. The Jackets travel to Dover Friday night to close out the regular season. Clinton has qualified for the playoffs for the 7th consecutive season which extends a school record for playoff appearances.
The Junior Jackets won the 4-4A Conference Championship on Thursday night with a 22-14 win at Lamar. The Junior Jackets finished the season with an 8-1 overall record and going a perfect 7-0 in conference play. The Jackets finished the season on an 8-game winning streak. The 7th grade Yellowjackets lost to Lamar 24-8. The Stingers finished a fine season with a 6-2 record. Clinton football is a combined 20-6 in 2022.
