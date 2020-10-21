Conference leader and 5th ranked Stuttgart visited Jim Tumlison Field Friday night. The night was also homecoming for the Yellowjackets. The powerful Ricebirds came into the game 5-0 and only allowing 5 points per game to opponents this season. The Jackets picked up 11 first downs and got the ball inside the Stuttgart 10-yard line 3 times against the powerful Ricebird defense. The Yellowjackets held Stuttgart to only 7 points in the first quarter before the Ricebirds scored four touchdowns in the second quarter to take a 35-0 lead at the half. Clinton outscored Stuttgart 7-0 in the second half to make the final score 35-7. It was the first time the two schools have played since 2013.
Clinton successfully recovered an on-side kick to start the game and took the ball at the Stuttgart 49-yard line. The Yellowjackets picked up 3 first downs and moved the ball all the way to the Ricebirds 8-yard line before having to turn the ball over on downs. Stuttgart scored quickly on its first series of the game on 39-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Pate Kleinbeck to Jaden Strange. Jack Hosman kicked the extra point to put the Ricebirds up 7-0.
In the second quarter Stuttgart outstanding junior Arlie Lee would score three touchdowns. Two touchdowns came on passes from Kleinbeck of 20-yards and 30-yards respectively and a 31-yard run with 8 seconds left before halftime. Daniel Poole added a 40-yard touchdown run in the quarter for Stuttgart to give the Ricebirds a 35-0 lead at the half.
Clinton had two good drives in the second half with one resulting in a touchdown. The Yellowjackets after a good kickoff return took over at the Stuttgart 49-yard line. A reception by Blaine Emberton and an 11-yard run by Nick Epley highlighted a drive that moved the ball to the Ricebird 6-yard line before the drive ended on downs. Clinton started their second drive of the 2nd half after the Yellowjacket defense stopped Stuttgart on downs at the Clinton 37-yard line. The Yellowjackets drove 63-yards for their only score of the game. The big play in the drive was a 31-yard touchdown pass from Harley Tobin on a wheel route to Epley. Epley made the catch at the 20-yard line and made a great run to allude would be tacklers to get to the endzone. Aldrich Infanti kicked the extra point to make the score Stuttgart 35 Clinton 7 which would turn out to be the final score.
Clinton is now 0-7 on the season and 0-4 in conference play. The Yellowjackets travel to Bald Knob next Friday looking for their first win of the season. The two teams have not played since 2009 and it will be the Jackets first trip to Bald Knob since a 14-7 loss in 2008. The game will kick off at 7 p.m.
It was also homecoming Friday night at Jim Tumlison Field a tradition that dates to 1939. The day included a virtual pep rally that was live streamed to the school and the community. Lacy Bell McJunkins, the daughter of Adam and Darla McJunkins, a senior at Clinton High School was named the 2020 Homecoming Queen.
