CLINTON — The City of Clinton Council met in its regular session Jan. 13. Along with hearing department reports, the council made its first steps in moving to staggered four-year terms for council members, and approved the purchase of a building to become the new police station. No old business was before the council.
The staggered term was an ordinance receiving its first reading at the meeting. Should the ordinance pass on all three readings, it will put before the voters in the November election to approve moving city council members to a staggered four-year term.
If voters approve the measure, at the next election one council member from each of the three districts will be elected to a four-year term, and the second council member from that district will be elected to a two-year term. At the next general election will be the opportunity to elect a second council member for that district to a four-year term, creating a staggered four-year election cycle.
The ordinance passed its first reading with no council members opposing. It will receive its second reading at the next council meeting and, if passing, the third reading at the following meeting, putting the four-year question on the November ballot.
The council also passed a resolution for the city to purchase the former Van Buren County Democrat building on the Clinton square. The building will be re-outfitted for use at the police station.
The current police station is on Highway 65B in leased space.
Since the building is being purchased from City Attorney Chad Brown, the council first had to pass a resolution allowing Eddie Morgan of the Morgan Law firm to act as the attorney for the transaction, which the council approved. The resolution included that Morgan was acting Pro Bono in overseeing the sale.
The building was, until recently, being leased from Brown by the city, which was using it as a temporary city hall while the new city hall, in a building two doors down, was being outfitted. Mayor Richard McCormac said the building is being sold for $35,000 and an additional $15,000 is anticipated to refurbish the building for police department use.
McCormac also said the official opening for the new city hall is expected to take place in February.
The council also approved a change moving its monthly meeting time to 6 p.m., instead of the to-date 6:30 p.m. meeting time.
In other council matters
During his report to the council, and in response to a question from council member Sam Ward, Police Chief Jay Murdock said that the city could expect to see an increase in arrests for crimes, including drug crimes, in the coming year.
The department had recently completed training of officers as well as being “fully staffed,” Murdock said, which is expected to lead to greater activity.
Council member Shon Hastings asked Murdock about cages for animal control and Murdock replied that equipment was being ordered, but for the time being some of his personal equipment, including a cage, was being used.
The City of Clinton determined in its 2022 budget to no longer contribute $20,000 to animal control as it had done in years past, instead using police officers for in-city animal control calls. Murdock did tell the council that the department had received eight animal control calls since Jan. 1, when the change went into effect, but had not made any animal pickups.
Water and Sewer Department head Will Hinchey said the leak rate for the water system was 25 percent overall, with a 36 percent leak rate for Burnt Ridge and a 14 percent leak rate for Dennard systems. The long-anticipated Pole Yard project was currently delayed as the contractor had not yet arrived to do the work, he said. Further delays would lead to his department re-bidding the job in order to get a contractor on-site, Hinchey said.
Zoning Department and Code Enforcement head Tim Clark asked the council to consider expanding to a mandatory trash pick-up for the city. In discussion with the council, he said it could be a service the city provided, or one the city provided through contractors. Possibly it could be bid each month as water service.
The absence of trash mandatory trash pickup was leading to people using various means, including dumping, to get rid of trash, Clark said.
Tentative plans were made for a work session to review the request and outline a solution.
Clark also said condemnation on a property in the city was expected to take place in the coming month.
The new Flood Plain Map was still moving through the process at FEMA, but slower than expected due to a general slow down in services from departments affected by the pandemic, Clark said.
Baseball sign-ups begin Jan. 28, Parks head Charles Wilson said.
Fire Chief D.L. Webb said the city was able to pay off the other half on the city’s new ladder truck.
