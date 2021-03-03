Contributor
The Clinton Yellowjackets run to its first District Championship since 2006 came up one game short as the Jackets fell to Newport on Saturday night 58-43. Clinton played three games in three days in their attempt to win the 2-3A District Tournament and four games in six days counting a non-conference win over Guy on Monday. A quarterfinal win over Riverview on Thursday qualified the Yellowjackets for next weeks regional tournament and a Semi-final win at Harding Academy on Friday gave the Jackets a number two seed for the tournament.
Clinton opened the week with a non-conference win at home over Guy-Perkins 78-54. It was the highest scoring output of the season for the Yellowjackets toping the 74 points the Jackets scored in a game earlier this season against Bergman. Clinton took control of the game early leading 42-25 at the half. Eight different players scored for the Yellowjackets led by Harrison Hall with 18 followed by Blaine Emberton with 13 and Zac Alexander with 10.
Clinton opened district tournament play hosting Riverview on Thursday at Yellowjacket Arena. It was a must win game as the winner qualified for the regional tournament and the loser’s season would come to an end. The Raiders slowed the game down to a crawl with the score at the end of the 1st quarter being only 7-2 with the Jackets leading. Riverview cut a 9-2 Clinton lead to 9-7 before the Yellowjackets went on a 9-0 run in the final 1:30 of the 1st half on 3 3-point baskets by Russ Hensley, Nathan Farmer, and Zac Alexander to give the Jackets a 18-7 lead at half-time. Clinton held a 20-10 lead with a minute to go in the 3rd quarter when they went on another run, this time a 5-0 run, to end the quarter capped off by a thunderous dunk by Farmer. It was all Yellowjackets in the 4th quarter as Riverview had to get out of its slowdown game. The Jackets outscored the Raiders 17-10 in the quarter to win going away 42-18.
On Friday Clinton traveled to Searcy to take on Harding Academy in the district semi-finals. The Wildcats had defeated the Yellowjackets twice during the regular season and were the number two seeded team in the district tournament. Hall opened the game for the Jackets with the first of his five 3-pointers on the night giving Clinton a 3-0 lead, but the Academy scored 5 straight points to lead 5-3. It would be the only lead of the night for the Wildcats. Hall would hit 3 more 3-point baskets in the 1st half the fourth one from 25-feet on the floor giving the Yellowjackets an 18-7 lead and forcing Harding to take a time out. The Jackets would take a 23-13 lead into the locker room at half-time. In the 3rd quarter five different Yellowjackets would score including six points by Lathan Newland as the Jackets led by as many as 13 points. In the first meeting between these two teams the Wildcats rallied from 12 points down in the 2nd half to beat Clinton 50-47 and they would not go down easy in this game. The Academy turned up the defensive pressure in the 4th quarter and hit four 3-pointers to cut the Yellowjacket lead to 3 points twice before Hall, Newland, and Zane Widner hit free throws down the stretch to preserve a 50-43 win for the Jackets. Hall with 17 points including 5 3-pointers led Clinton in scoring followed by Newland with 14. Clinton did not score a field goal in the 4th quarter but hit 11 of 18 free throws.
Clinton traveled to Newport on Saturday night in search of their first district tournament championship in 15 years. The Greyhounds came into the game as the tournaments number one seed. The Yellowjackets were playing their third game in three days and fourth game in six days while Newport was playing only its second game in two weeks. The Jackets and Greyhounds split two games during the regular season. The game was tied at 7-7 at the end of the 1st quarter but Newport outscored Clinton 21-13 in the 2nd quarter to take a 28-20 lead at the half. The Hounds extended their lead to nine points going into the final quarter and would go on to a 58-43 win. It was the first basketball championship for Newport since 1981. Hall once again led the Yellowjackets in scoring with 18 points followed by Alexander with 8 points. Hall has hit 14 3-pointers in the last four games.
Clinton is now 17-7 on the season. The Yellowjackets will travel to Manila for the regional tournament as the number two seed from conference 2-3A. The Jackets will play the 3rd seeded Walnut Ridge Bobcats on Thursday at 7 pm.
