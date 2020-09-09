DRASCO — Arkansas State Police lists the fatal accident of a Clinton man in Drasco, Cleburne County, after a motorcycle accident Sunday evening at 6:45 p.m.
Dallas Ray Hipp, 42, of Clinton, is listed as deceased and the only person named in the report.
According to the police record, Hipp was riding a 2005 Harley Davidson south on Silver Run Road in Drasco when the motorcycle left the road, crossed a ditch, and hit a tree.
The weather was clear at the time of the accident, the police report states.
