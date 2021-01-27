A Clinton man is currently held on $250,000 bond in the county detention center after multiple charges of rape after a series of intimate contacts with a 12-year-old girl, according to online court records.
Charged is Joshua Matthew Day, 18, of Clinton. He is charged with four counts of rape, one count of sexual indecency with a child and one count of indecent exposure.
According to the affidavit for warrant filed with the charges, sheriff’s deputies were called to a Clinton home the evening of Jan. 11 by a man who had found Day with his 12-year-old daughter. Day professed his love for the daughter when confronted by the father, per the report.
Day had been staying at the home as the family was helping care for him.
An investigator spoke with Day who used obscene language in admitting to repeated intimate contact between himself and the girl. A further interview between a trained investigator and the girl confirmed repeated intimate contact over, apparently, several days.
Day was jailed as a result of the interviews, with charges formally filed Jan. 21. A no-contact order was issued at that time.
