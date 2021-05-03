Bryan Sikes, 55, of Clinton, died in a motorcycle wreck April 26. According to the Arkansas State Police fatal crash summary, it happened about 1:25 a.m. on Hwy. 65 southbound when his 2010 Honda motorcycle overturned and ran off the roadway, before impacting a metal sign, and reentering the roadway. Weather conditions were clear and road conditions were dry.
April 24, a Joplin, Mo., resident died in a motorcycle wreck in rural Newton County. According to the Arkansas State Police fatal crash summary, Orval L. Nelson 65, was riding southbound on Hwy. 7 about 3:20 p.m. when his 2008 Harley Davidson traveled off the west side of the roadway for 36 feet before striking a bluff, overturning, and reentering the roadway. Weather conditions were cloudy and road conditions were wet.
