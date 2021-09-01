Clinton opened the 2021 volleyball season with a new face on the sidelines, but the results were the same as the Lady Yellowjackets win their first three games of the season.
The Jackets were dominant as they did not lose a single set in sweeping Yellville-Summit, Riverview, and Valley Springs as they played three games in four days. New Head Coach Jace Powers picked up his first career win on Monday as the Lady Jackets swept Yellville in three sets. Powers the former assistant coach took over for former Head Coach Ricky Cooper who retired following the 2020 season.
Clinton returns several players from teams that have qualified for the state tournament in two of the last three years. The Lady Yellowjackets opened the season with three straight home games at Yellowjacket arena. On Monday Clinton defeated Yellville 3-0 in three hotly contested sets. The Lady Jackets won the first two sets by the identical score of 25-22 and closed out the match with a 25-17 win. On Tuesday Clinton opened conference play with a three-set sweep of Riverview by the identical scores of 25-14 in each set. On Thursday the Yellowjackets took on rival Valley Springs. The first set was a classic with Clinton winning it 26-24. The Jackets finished off the Tigers by winning the next two sets 25-15 and 25-27.
Clinton is now 3-0 on the season and 2-0 in conference play. The Lady Yellowjackets will be on the road this week with games at Perryville on Tuesday and Dover on Thursday. The Jackets return home on September 8 when they take on Conway St. Joseph.
