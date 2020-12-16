CLINTON — Along with routine business at its monthly meeting Dec. 10, Clinton City Council passed the 2021 budget for the city. Council members also reviewed the current billboard ordinance and possible ordinance needs with the county’s recent vote to go “wet” and permit alcohol sales.
City of Clinton Mayor Richard McCormac presented the budget to the council as the second item of new business, after the council’s approving Christmas bonuses to city employees of $150 for full time employees and $75 for part-time employees.
The city, ultimately, did not have a bad year, despite concerns about pressures due to the pandemic.
“Highway 65 helped our city tremendously,” McCormac said, explaining that the steady flow of traffic, and tax-paying drivers, kept revenues up for the city, of $2,069,130 in 2020, and a projected $2,349,720 for 2021.
This number did not include revenue projected from expected liquor sales of $250,000 in 2021.
The roughly $280,000 difference between 2020 and 2021 revenues was offset by $250,000 in grants. Coupled with this was re-instituting setting aside money for streets and parks equipment, a line item which had been retired several years ago due to budget concerns, led to what was ultimately a $20,590 change for 2021 expenses.
Unlike counties, cities are not required by law to budget within revenue projections. McCormac had previously stated that despite the absence of legal requirements, practical requirements meant the city would budget at less-than projected revenue.
All departments except baseball and softball received relatively small increases in budget for 2021. Other areas which introduced savings was there being one less payday in 2021, plus a forthcoming bond retirement in the coming year.
The city was also able to give all employees a $1 per hour raise.
Councilman Tim Barnes, prior to the unanimous vote approving the budget, complimented the mayor and department heads in preparing the coming year’s budget, stating they had done “an exceptional job” which was “not a rubber stamp.”
“We’re proud of the work the council has done,” Barnes said.
McCormac was also complimentary of City Recorder/Treasurer Dena Malone for her work in keeping the budget work in line throughout the planning process.
The budget also includes a $200 a month fee for a grant writer. The city has a good writer, McCormac said, who was already willing to get to work to find and acquire grants available for the city.
As part of the budget, council member received a raise to $375 from $350, the first raise for that group in 10 years.
Zoning head Tim Clark presented to the council, and received approval for, a change of the billboard on Highway 65 adjacent to Clinton Park. The board had been purchased by Landers, Clark said, and it wanted to change to a single pole LED sign. The sign would be six feet higher than the existing Thrift Shop sign, and would be larger, as well as being on a single pole.
Since this was six feet higher and 50 square foot larger than what was permitted by the city’s sign ordinance, the council would have to approve a waiver, Clark said. The council approved the waiver.
This led, however to a discussion if the sign ordinance needed to be revised. In its current form no additional billboards are allowed on Highway 65, along with size and height restrictions. With the expected increasing desire for signage due to what is expected to be alcohol vendors in the county, the council indicated it would consider revising the ordinance in the future.
City Attorney Chad Brown, under new business, asked the council to work with him in forming a working group to address needed ordinances due to the county now being wet. This would include and possible zoning changes or additions, as well as mixed drink laws, as well as any tax laws.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.