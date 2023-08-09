The Clinton City Council met for its regularly scheduled July meeting where aldermen passed an ordinance setting noise levels for data centers in the city.
The ordinance passed at the meeting is specifically related to data centers that mine for different types of cryptocurrency, such as bitcoin.
Mayor Rich McCormac said at the meeting that the ordinance is necessary for protecting the public health due to the equipment associated with the data centers generating noise and “low frequencies hums.”
According to the ordinance passed, all data centers constructed in the county must be designed to minimize the impact of noise disturbances and property owners and operators of the data centers must notify all residents within a half mile radius of the center.
The ordinance also requires that a sound study be performed by a a third party acoustic engineer to document the sound levels from the property lines.
The ordinance sets sound levels for these data center that cannot exceed 60 decibels during the hours of 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. or 55 decibels during the hours of 10 p.m. to 8 a.m. measured at the property line.
If the data center is found to have broken these noise levels, anyone having ownership of the property would be found guilty of a misdemeanor and any offending party would be punished by fine of $1,000.
This is one of many noise ordinances related to cryptocurrency data centers that have been brought up and passed throughout central Arkansas. The Van Buren County Quorum Court also passed a similar ordinance at its July meeting due to many complaints that have been brought up by nearby residents related to the noise pollution the data center produce.
The ordinance was passed by the city council by a six to one vote with Alderman Shon Hastings being the sole vote against.
Aldermen also passed a related ordinance that defined data centers as an industrial use.
Also at the July meeting, aldermen approved:
A resolution authorizing the mayor to enter into an architectural agreement with Stewarch Architecture for the proposed construction of the new City of Clinton Fire Station.
A budget resolution to amend the 2022 budget.
An ordinance raising inventory minimum value.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.