Patrol
Reports Taken
– Incident Reports-19
– Accidents- 5
Non-Reportable Calls
– Calls For Service- 44
– Property Checks/Extra Patrols- 131
– Motorist Assists- 8
– ATM/Bank Escorts- 4
– Other Agency Assists- 29
– Funeral Escorts- 5
– Alarm- 16
Warnings Issued – 37
Citations Issued- 74
Arrest Warrants- 1
Felony Charges Filed- 1
Misdemeanor Charges Filed- 1
Hours Of Instruction Given- 0
Training Hours Taken- 4
CID
New Open Investigations- 4
Investigations Closed- 2
Search Warrants – 1
Two grams of methamphetamine and four pieces of felony drug paraphernalia seized and logged into evidence.
K9
Training Hours-5
Deployments-3
Finds-4
