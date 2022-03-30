CLINTON — Clinton Police has begun operation with a new and more robust body and car -camera system for its officers and vehicles. The new system, other than being more compact than what had been in use, adds interoperability features for the department.
Clinton City Council approved the departments purchase of the system, using existing police department funds, at its March meeting alongside the previous budget request for 2022. The system, for a total contract of $80,000, is on a five-year lease with a warranty which includes battery replacement and updates. The first-year contract which includes initial equipment acquisition is $23,000, with years 2-5 at $16,000 per year, Chief Jay Murdock said.
Murdock demonstrated the system from his office computer, which allowed him to see where officers were on patrol and would also allow him to view what we being recorded by the cameras in real-time. Images recorded by the cameras are uploaded to a web-accessible secure server, allowing access to older recordings.
The cameras provide “transparency and accountability,” Murdock said, being able to provide footage of officer’s experience for a given event, ultimately removing potential liability from the community.
“If officers are right or wrong we will have a record,” Murdock said. “If they’re right, it proves they’re right, and if they’re wrong it provides the department something to work with in correcting the problem and being sure it doesn’t happen again.”
Referring to the system as “top of the line stuff,” Murdock said its acquisition was part of a broader program to provide a department which is “above and beyond” capabilities of departments in similar-sized cities. To that end, he acknowledged the city council’s role in providing him the equipment “to get the job done.”
A component of the decision for the equipment was Highway 65, Murdock said, a major artery through the state, and Clinton, as a route that runs between Louisianan and northern Missouri. A review of police reports show traffic stops on out-of-town drivers is a routine event for Clinton police as are, in some cases, felony charges as a result of these stops.
A second component, Murdock said, is what he believes is an inevitability in body and in-car cameras being a requirement for law enforcement.
The requirement for body cameras will come “at some point,” Murdock said, “And I’d rather be ahead of the curve.
