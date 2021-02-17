CLINTON — Speeding through town ended with the confiscation of nearly three ounces of marijuana after a traffic stop by Clinton police February 7.
Charged in connection with the incident was Jonathan Greenwood, 22, no address given, for speeding and possession of a controlled substance.
Per the police report, the incident began when an officer on patrol spotted a car moving north on Highway 65 at what was thought to be “a high rate of speed.” A check with radar confirmed the car was moving at 69 mph in a 45 mph zone. The officer pulled the car over just south of the Choctaw Bridge.
As the officer stepped up to the car, a 2017 Malibu, he noted “… a strong odor of Marijuana coming from the vehicle.” He asked the driver, Greenwood, the only person in the car, if there was anything in the car and was told there was marijuana in the car.
The officer had his K9 officer, Terry, sniff around the car, and the dog alerted to the trunk of the car and the car’s interior. A search of the car found a plastic shopping bag behind the driver’s seat with two bags “containing a green leafy substance” within, and a cloth bag in the trunk holding an additional five bags of green leafy substance, along with $97 in cash and some “THC Gummies” (candy treated with THC, the active ingredient in marijuana) inside. The final weight of seized suspected marijuana, including the gummies, was 2.9 ounces.
Greenwood was taken to the Van Buren County Detention Center, charged and fingerprinted. He was not held in jail due to COVID-19 restrictions.
