Patrol
Reports Taken
- Incident Reports-27
-Accidents- 9
Non-Reportable Calls
– Calls For Service- 75
– Property Checks/Extra Patrols- 181
– Motorist Assists- 12
– ATM/Bank Escorts- 8
– other agency assists- 25 (Clinton FD, VBCSO, Medic One, ASP, etc.)
– Funeral Escorts- 2
– Alarm Calls- 18
– K9 Deployments- 4
CID
Open Investigations- 0
Investigations Closed- 6
Search Warrants – 1
Stolen Property Recovered (Value)- $4,200
Forgeries Investigated (Amount) – $950
Cases Filed
Warnings Issued – 52
Citations Issued- 45
Warrants Applied For- 10
Felony Charges Filed- 16
Misdemeanor Charges Filed- 15
Training
Hours Of Instruction Given- 0
Training Hours Received- 20
K9 Training Hours- 16
Other
The Coats for Kids coat drive netted 102 coats, two boxes of toys and $500 in donations to the Clinton Schools Bright Futures Program.
