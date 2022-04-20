Patrol

Reports Taken

Incident Reports – 57

Accidents – 2

Non–Reportable Calls

Calls For Service – 99

Motorist Assists – 7

ATM/bank escorts – 3

Other Agency Assists – 15 (Sheriff Dept., Medic One, State Police, Etc..)

Funeral Escorts – 9

Alarm – 12

Property Checks – 97

Warnings Issued – 117

Citations Issued – 171

Arrest Warrants Filed: Felony Charges – 1; Misdemeanor Charges – 1

Juvenile Arrest – 0

Training Hours Received – 94

Training Hours Given – 0

CID

Investigations Opened – 3

Investigations Closed – 2

Search Warrants – 0

Animal Control

Calls – 7

Dogs/cats Picked Up – 0

