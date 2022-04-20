Patrol
Reports Taken
Incident Reports – 57
Accidents – 2
Non–Reportable Calls
Calls For Service – 99
Motorist Assists – 7
ATM/bank escorts – 3
Other Agency Assists – 15 (Sheriff Dept., Medic One, State Police, Etc..)
Funeral Escorts – 9
Alarm – 12
Property Checks – 97
Warnings Issued – 117
Citations Issued – 171
Arrest Warrants Filed: Felony Charges – 1; Misdemeanor Charges – 1
Juvenile Arrest – 0
Training Hours Received – 94
Training Hours Given – 0
CID
Investigations Opened – 3
Investigations Closed – 2
Search Warrants – 0
Animal Control
Calls – 7
Dogs/cats Picked Up – 0
