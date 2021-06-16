Patrol

Reports Taken

Incident Reports – 34

Accidents – 7

Non-Reportable Calls

Calls For Service- 83

Property Checks/Extra Patrols- 205

Motorist Assists- 16

ATM/Bank Escorts- 4

Other Agency Assists- 19 (Sheriff Dept., Medic One, State Police, Etc..)

Funeral Escorts – 5

Alarm – 9

Warnings Issued – 63

Citations Issued – 101

Arrest Warrants Filed – 4

Felony Charges – 1

Misdemeanor Charges – 3

Juvenile Arrest – 0

Training Hours Received – 26

Training Hours Given – 0

K9

K-9 Training Hours – 17

K-9 Deployments – 5

Controlled Substances Seized

12 Pieces of Drug Paraphernalia

3.67 oz of Methamphetamine

4g of Marijuanana

100 suspected Ecstasy tablets

100 suspected Tramadol tablets

1 Firearm

CID

Investigations Opened – 8

Investigations Closed – 6

Search Warrants – 0

