Patrol
Reports Taken
Incident Reports – 34
Accidents – 7
Non-Reportable Calls
Calls For Service- 83
Property Checks/Extra Patrols- 205
Motorist Assists- 16
ATM/Bank Escorts- 4
Other Agency Assists- 19 (Sheriff Dept., Medic One, State Police, Etc..)
Funeral Escorts – 5
Alarm – 9
Warnings Issued – 63
Citations Issued – 101
Arrest Warrants Filed – 4
Felony Charges – 1
Misdemeanor Charges – 3
Juvenile Arrest – 0
Training Hours Received – 26
Training Hours Given – 0
K9
K-9 Training Hours – 17
K-9 Deployments – 5
Controlled Substances Seized
12 Pieces of Drug Paraphernalia
3.67 oz of Methamphetamine
4g of Marijuanana
100 suspected Ecstasy tablets
100 suspected Tramadol tablets
1 Firearm
CID
Investigations Opened – 8
Investigations Closed – 6
Search Warrants – 0
