Patrol

Reports Taken

Incident Reports: 42

Accidents: 8

Nonreportable Calls

Calls For Service: 162

Motorist Assists: 22

ATM/Bank Escorts: 6

Other Agency Assists: 14 (Sheriff Dept., Medic One, State Police, Etc..)

Funeral Escorts: 11

Alarm: 20

Warnings Issued – 44

Citations Issued- 71

Arrest Warrants Filed: 8

Felony Charges: 1

Misdemeanor Charges: 7

Juvenile Arrest: 0

Training Hours Received: 0

Training Hours Given: 0

CID

Investigations Opened: 5

Investigations Closed: 2

Search Warrants: 0

The department is currently in the process of applying for a public safety grant through the state of Arkansas. The goal is to purchase in car video cameras for our fleet of vehicles.

