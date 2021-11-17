CLINTON — For its second year, Clinton Police is partnering with Clinton school’s Bright Futures Program for its annual Coat Drive.
New and gently used (and washed) coats may be dropped off at the Clinton Police Department through Dec. 11. The department will also have a booth set up on the city square for the Dec. 4 Christmas on Main event where it will receive donations.
Last year, the first year of the drive, the department was able to provide 300 coat, plus $500 in cash donations to Bright Futures. Bright Futures was “super excited” about the donation, Clinton Police Chief Jay Murdock said.
“Any time we can give back to the community is great,” Murdock said, “especially [for] our local children.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.