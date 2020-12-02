CLINTON — Clinton Police Department has launched a Coats for Kids donation drive for the community and scheduled an event day.
The drive, called “Cops and Coats for Kids” will ultimately provide winter coats for area school children in need. Participants will bring by donations of coats or toys, or both, to the Clinton Police Department 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 7 – 11. As part of this, on Dec. 12 a meet-and-greet with Clinton Police officers will be held 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Here citizens will have a chance to interact with officers.
The first 100 donations will receive a commemorative Clinton Police Department Law Enforcement Christmas ornament.
The drive is labeled as a “1st Annual” in the department’s announcement.
“We’re glad to be able to provide a needed service to the community with this drive,” City of Clinton Chief of Police Jay Murdock said.
The idea for the drive with an ornament exchange came from a department officer. When the officer first came up with the idea, he was encouraged to plan out the drive, Murdock said.
