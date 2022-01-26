A police ride-along Saturday night was a chance to see what is called a “saturation” by Clinton Police Department patrolling officers, and a chance to see the range of issues in Clinton on a typical Saturday night.
The saturation is the act of multiple officers out patrolling their area of responsibility, in this case Clinton. Since so many officers are out on patrol at the same time, more stops are made than what is typical for a given shift. The saturation was assigned by Clinton Police Chief Jay Murdock as the culmination of officer training which had taken place earlier that day. Relatively inexperienced officers were put with experienced officers in a two-per-car arrangement as Clinton was patrolled.
Throughout the evening police were on-hand for multiple events, especially cars being pulled over for a range of infractions. Murdock’s patrol car, actually a pickup truck, had an open seat for a reporter.
The patrols started just before sundown and ran into the evening. Officers, other than the routine of pulling cars over for infractions, were also called from dispatch and asked to address various issues, including:
Welfare check: Dispatch called asking that a home be checked to see if the person who lived there was at home – a not-unusual call. No answer at the door when the home was checked. Nothing seemed out of place. Back underway.
Fleeing: A patrol car came speeding by, blue lights flashing. A sheriff’s deputy was coming toward Bee Branch, chasing a car that didn’t want to stop. The car was pulled over and the driver, who possessed multiple warrants, some on serious charges, was taken to jail.
Shoplifting: A pass through the Walmart parking lot resulted in an officer being waved over by store security. Suspected shoplifting was underway and they wanted police on-hand once the suspected cleared the register. That happened and they were escorted to the office, where they met police. After confirming most of what was bagged in the cart was not paid for, a ticket was written, no jail, and a court date assigned.
The unpaid items were mostly food, notably ice cream. Murdock said later it wasn’t unheard of to find baby formula and diapers as part of a shoplifting investigation, and an officer digging into their own pocket for the goods – despite a ticket being written.
Cars pulled over, IDs checked: Speeding, a Highway 65 favorite, got blue lights turned on more than a few times. What followed was police, generally the more experienced officer while the less experienced observed, “finding out what was going on.” Sometimes, and often what was found on the ID check led to this, cars were searched.
In one case a young couple, she was driving, were pulled over. Her passenger, her date, and she were going to a movie and driving well over the speed limit. A check of IDs and he had a warrant sworn out for failure to appear on an earlier charge for driving without a seatbelt. As officers dealt with the driver Murdock took the man to the detention center, radioing ahead to dispatch that he was trying to expedite processing.
We were met at the jail entrance by a member of dispatch with papers in hand, the warrant for the warrant, in effect, which were quickly signed on the hood of the pickup and he was taken back to his date, who officers were just finishing up. The date was able to continue.
“I expect a five-star review on Yelp,” Murdock told the man as he got out of the pickup, thanking the officer.
They drove off. The spot was still warm as a second car was pulled over, pulling into the same spot. Failure to signal for a turn. ID check and nothing there for the driver, the only person in the car. A warning was signed and he was back underway quickly.
Another pull over, a beater pickup truck. “First drug arrest of the night,” Murdock said. (Murdock often had to translate what was coming over the radio.) As officers had the driver step out of the truck a “meth rock,” as they called it, was seen on the seat where the driver had been sitting. Calls were being made to the 20th Judicial District Drug Task Force which would be taking over the investigation.
More paroling, off the main highway and onto the back roads, the two lanes: A car sitting at one end of a gravel parking lot, nothing around it. Murdock got out and checked, flashlight in hand, and could be heard asking the drive if may it wasn’t a little cold to be wearing so few clothes?
The driver agreed and he and his passenger prepared to leave the parking lot.
A call from a concerned citizen, an SUV was coming down ‘65 through town and not doing a great job of holding its lane or maintaining the speed limit. Murdock caught up just as it pulled into McDonalds (taking up two parking spots) and pulled in next to it. Young people were getting out, every seat apparently taken. The driver was the last out and Murdock called her over, explaining that a call had been received about erratic driving.
Deer in headlights look.
Advice was given on the importance of not taking pictures or interacting with a cell phone while driving (“taking face-snaps”) and the driver agreed that it was important to drive with care.
Back underway. Saturday night saturation in Clinton.
