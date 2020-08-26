CLINTON — An early morning traffic stop resulted in an arrest and 10 grams of cocaine being seized by Clinton Police.
Arrested was Elder Tim Brunk Mo-Tiul, 18 at the time of the incident, of Little Rock, charged with possession of controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, no driver’s license, no insurance, expired vehicle tags, defective equipment, obstruction of government operations and an open container of beer.
Per the police report, and office on patrol stopped Mo-Tiul’s car, a 2006 Ford Mustang at the intersection of Highway 65 and Old Highway 9 at 1:01 a.m. Aug. 16 for the car’s license plate light not working. As the officer spoke with the driver he noted “a strong odor of intoxicants.”
The driver had no license.
The officer had the driver, Mo-Tiul, the only person in the car, step outside. When the officer did so, he noted an open can of beer in the center cup holder, and a folded $20 bill next to the driver’s seat, adding seeing a “... white powder substance inside the $20 bill along with a drinking straw,” the report stated.
Mo-Tiul gave his name as “Dani Estrurdo,” using the same birth date.
A second officer arrived and took Mo-Tiul to the Van Buren County Detention Center for processing while the first officer, the one who stopped the car, continued his investigation. That officer, in the language of the police report, deployed his K-9 and circled the car. The dog showed a “drastic change in behavior as the pair came abreast of the driver’s door,” the report stated.
The officer searched and found “more white powder” which had spilled onto the carpet by the driver’s seat. “A total of 10 grams of suspected Cocaine was taken into evidence,” the report stated.
When Mo-Tiul was fingerprinted and the results entered, Arkansas State Police returned with his actual name.
Mo-Tiul was not held, the report stated, due to COVID-19 restrictions.
The traffic stop took place Aug. 16, one day before Mo-Tiul’s 19th birthday.
