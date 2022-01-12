CLINTON — A search warrant on a camper trailer parked behind a Highway 65 home resulted in Clinton Police seizing 4.5 pounds of suspected marijuana.
No arrests have been made, but according to online records a warrant has been sworn Jan. 10 for a Richard Thomas Upton Jr., 42, of Morrilton for manufacture and possession of a controlled substance, a Class C and D felony, in connection with the incident.
The affidavit for warrant states police were told Upton had been staying in a camper trailer on the Highway 65 property which belonged to a family member, who believed Upton had tried to break into a house there. When the family member spoke with Upton at the trailer he reported to police seeing marijuana “hanging from the ceiling.”
Police gained a search warrant and searched the trailer, registered to Upton, Jan. 4. morning. Upon entering the trailer, police “… noticed a green leafy substance hanging from the ceiling of the camper and a large amount of a green leafy substance on top of the kitchen stove.”
Per the affidavit, police also found a separator, used to remove marijuana from the stalk, and a grow cage “… approximately four-foot tall with a green leafy substance hanging from it.”
The cage is used to protect marijuana while it is being grown, the report stated.
Officers also found two-foot by one-foot tubs, and other containers, with suspected marijuana in them in the course of the search. All the seized “green leafy substance” was found to total 4.5 pounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.