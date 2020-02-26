CLINTON — A panicked phone call to dispatch led to a traffic stop by Clinton Police which ended with the seizure of 1.5 ounces of methamphetamine and a gun from a driver, according to a Clinton Police report.
Arrested was Kahde Bryant Greenhaw, 26, of Omaha, Arkansas, charged with possession of a controlled substance, both marijuana and methamphetamine, the latter with intent to deliver, and simultaneous possession of a firearm.
Per the report filed by the Clinton Police officer, a call came in to dispatch at 4:45 p.m. Feb. 23, Sunday, when a woman shouted “He has a gun” and hung up.
“A short time later Dispatch advised that she had called back stating she was in a white car and he still had a gun and then hangs up,” the report continued. Dispatch continued that a white Chevrolet Monte Carlo was on Highway 65 heading into Choctaw and a woman was in it calling “He has a gun.”
The car was “all over the road,” dispatch relayed to the officer. The officer caught up with the Monte Carlo near Morris Mobile Homes and pulled the car over. He had the driver, Greenhaw, get out of the car and walk backwards toward the officer’s voice when he was then handcuffed. (No further mention of the woman caller was in the report.)
The officer asked Greenhaw if he had a gun and Greenhaw said he did, a .45, under the driver’s seat of the car. The officer took the gun and made it safe.
“… as I was locating the firearm I observed a large amount of small plastic baggies scattered out inside the vehicle,” the officer reported. He continued that he asked Greenhaw if there was “anything in the vehicle I need to know about,” and Greenhaw told him he had just gotten out of jail for felony drug possession on Feb. 18, “and there wasn’t anything in the vehicle.”
The officer used a K-9 to sniff the car, and the dog alerted to something at or near the driver’s door. The officer asked, and Greenhaw again said there was nothing in the car. The officer searched, and found a large baggy with several small baggies within it, each of the small bags with a “clear crystal like substance inside.” The officer also found three syringes with clear liquid inside the car’s trunk. A total of 69 small bags were found in the car, the officer reported, also reporting finding drug paraphernalia in the car.
The methamphetamine weighed approximately 1.5 ounces, with about .4 grams of marijuana found, per the report.
Greenhaw was taken to the Van Buren County Detention Center where he is listed as being held without bond.
