CLINTON — A late-night traffic stop by Clinton Police resulted in the seizure of 15 grams of suspected methamphetamine, as well as 26 Xanax and two Hydrocodone pills.
Arrested was Darcy Rechelle Lovell, 29, Scotland, charged with possession of a controlled substance.
Per the police report, an officer on patrol was following a white Lincoln on Highway 65 South at 11 p.m. when the car abruptly swerved. The officer pulled the car over, stopping at East James Street.
Three people were in the car, with Lovell riding as a passenger in the front seat. The officer recognized her. She told the officer, the report stated, that the driver did not have a driver’s license and the man in the back seat did have a license.
The officer checked the driver’s ID and found he was Robert Lewis Warden, 30, who had a suspended driver’s license and was wanted on a warrant out of Rogers Police Department. Warden was taken from the car and put in handcuffs.
The officer asked Warden if there was anything illegal in the car and was told of a black box Warden had found at the car wash which was under the driver’s seat.
He did not know what it was, Warden said about the box, the report stated.
The officer pulled the box out from under the seat and, per the report, Lovell became “extremely agitated” and said the box did not belong to her, it was Warren’s “and she was not going to jail for it.” She was questioned and told the officer the box held “dope.”
Using a knife the officer opened the box and found an electronic scale, two syringes and “five clear baggies with a crystal like substance inside them,” the report stated.
The officer continued the search and found a glass smoking device and additional crystalline substance folded into the front seat. A search of Lovell’s purse recovered a syringe.
When Lovell was taken to jail she was searched, and the officer found a pill bottle with the pills inside. Online records show Lovell is held at Van Buren County Detention Center.
The fate of the other two in the car was not listed in the report.
