Clinton’s Maddie Cabana, who has had a year of unprecedented accomplishments, added another to the list in June by qualifying for the AAU Junior Olympics.
Cabana will compete in two events at the 2023 AAU Junior Olympics to be held on the campus of Drake University in West Des Moines, Iowa. Cabana will compete in the 1500 Meter Run to be held on Aug. 1 and the 3000 Meter Run on Aug. 5. Both races will begin at 8 a.m. at Drake Stadium.
Cabana qualified for the Junior Olympics by her performance at both the district and regional level. Cabana won two different events at the Arkansas AAU District Meet held at Bryant High School. Running for the Zephyrs Track Team.
She won the girls 17-18 age group in both the 1500- and 3000-meter runs. Cabana’s time in the 1500 meters was 5:18 while she completed the 3000 meters in 11:12.
Cabana next competed in the Region 16 meet held in Yukon Oklahoma in June. The top six finishers in each event qualified for the Junior Olympics.
Cabana finished second in each event punching her ticket to Des Moines, Iowa, and the Olympics. Region 16 includes the states of Arkansas, Kansas, Oklahoma and the western half of Missouri and includes the metropolitan areas of Kansas City, Little Rock, Oklahoma City and Tulsa.
Cabana is coming off one of the greatest seasons in Arkansas high school track and field history in 2022-2023. In the fall, she won the 4A State Cross Country Championship and ran for Team Arkansas versus Oklahoma. During the Track and Field season Cabana won the 4A State Championship in both the 1600- and 3200-Meter runs while setting state records in both. In May, she capped off the year by becoming the first Yellowjacket athlete to win an event at the Meet of Champions when she won the 3200-meter run.
The Amateur Athletic Union or the AAU sponsors competitions in 45 sports programs. Founded in 1888 the organization’s motto is “sports for all, forever.” The focus of the AAU up until the 1970s was to develop athletes for the Olympics, but in the late 1970s, it shifted its focus to provide sports programs for all participants at all ages down to the grassroots level. Today the AAU has 72,000 members and 150,000 volunteers in 55 U. S. districts.
